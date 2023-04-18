HS Helsinki | An unauthorized kiosk operates at the railway station

An unauthorized kiosk has been operating in Helsinki’s Asema aukio for several weeks. The city has intervened by giving the stall a parking violation fee and a relocation request.

Helsinki at the corner of the main train station, next to the subway entrance, there has been an unauthorized kiosk that has been operating for several weeks, selling coffee and waffles, among other things.

A stall located in a central location has attracted attention, for example messaging service on Twitter. There, people have wondered why the hamburger stand that was located there in previous years was ordered to be removed, but this stand has been allowed to remain.

Events and land rental team manager Niklas Aalto-Setälä Helsinki’s urban environment confirms that there is no point of sale in that section, in other words, the stall is there without a permit.

According to him, the trolley in question also does not have an agile kiosk contract. An agile kiosk is a mobile food kiosk that does not have its own permanent point of sale.

Aalto-Setälän according to the city does not even have certain information about which operator or company is behind the kiosk.

“They don’t have any permits, and therefore the city doesn’t have any contract with them that would reveal the entrepreneur’s information,” he says.

According to Aalto-Setälä, the parking control has recently visited the site to ascertain the issue and “help” the staff of the stall.

In practice, this means that the stall has been given a parking error fee. It has also been advised that it be removed from the site by three o’clock on Tuesday.

If this method does not work, according to Aalto-Setälä, we will continue to issue parking fines. At some point, the stall will be towed to the vehicle transfer center in Tattarisuo, where the owner can claim it.

HS went on Tuesday morning looking at the kiosk. The salesperson who was there was on a long phone call at the time, and no comment was received from him.

The trade register reveals that the background of the stall is a coffee company from Helsinki, founded in January of this year.

The city has received feedback about the kiosk from private individuals and through social media, says Laura as Yrjahead of the unit in the use and control of areas in the urban environment unit.

According to him, from the point of view of the law, city employees have limited opportunities to interfere with private property that is in an unauthorized location. According to him, the parking control is the body with the fastest authority to intervene.

“We can’t very easily move unauthorized property, such as rowboats in the wrong place, for example. In that sense, the law on vehicles is a much faster way to intervene,” Yrjänä reasons.

The unlicensed stall is located in a central location in the heart of Helsinki.

Previously For several years, the Black Grill & Cafe grill cart operated on the corner of the subway entrance. At the end of 2020, however, the city decided to give up such permanent positions in order to guarantee equal treatment.

According to Aalto-Setälä, the intention has been that all sales stalls on wheels will be covered by the agile kiosk agreement. In this case, for example, the two sales points in the station square can be run on a shift system so that all entrepreneurs get to operate in a popular location one week at a time.

According to Aalto-Setälä, there is “no way” a new permanent place is coming to the place of the unauthorized stall. Instead, according to him, in the future, it could be considered whether the desired place could be included in the selling points of agile kiosks.