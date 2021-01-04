A section of the old Vihdintie was buried in the middle of the roundabout. It is known that no older asphalt can be found in Helsinki.

HS Helsinki reported in November that in the middle of the great roundabout in The Hague had been revealed approx 55 years of asphalt road hidden underground.

The nearly 70-year-old asphalt had survived to its age as a pavement in exceptionally good condition.

A non-fiction writer who studied traffic arrangements in The Hague Jussi Iltasen according to it was a piece of Vihdintie. Prior to the completion of the roundabout in 1964, Vihdintie passed the roundabout site.

In November, HS did not receive confirmation that a piece of road is the oldest asphalt in the city.

Now things look a little more certain.

Helsinki team manager for the western team in the city’s urban environment Silja Hurskainen reply by email to:

“I would say that there is no more asphalt on any busy street than on the old, disused section of Vihdintie. The city’s streets are being renovated and re-paved, as are state roads, so it may well be that some old asphalt is not to be found, at least on the streets in use in Helsinki. But I don’t have sure information. ”

The pious also do not know at what point the old section of Vihdintie was last paved. Construction of the roads began in 1942.

Jussi Iltasen studies show that the road was paved at least on the 1954 topographic map.