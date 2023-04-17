HS Helsinki | An observant parking supervisor noticed a bicycle “parked” in a treetop

It is not known how long the bike has been lying in the tree. However, Patrick Wikblad has a theory about how the bike could have ended up in the tree.

Parking supervisor Patrick Wikblad came across a strange sight on his day off cycling in Herttoniemenranta.

At Agnetankuja, next to the Tuorinniemi playground, a bicycle glistened on the top of a tree in the spring sun.

Wikblad suspects that the old-fashioned bicycle has reached the heights with the growth of the tree. That is, the bike leaning against the tree has slowly risen upwards as the tree has grown.

Now I have to say that it sounds like a pretty wild theory.

“Well, that’s what I was thinking too! But it didn’t look like it had been thrown there or that someone had climbed there with a bike. It was firmly there. And quite high.”

There is no exact information on how long the bike has been lying in the tree. It’s not locked.

Patrick Wikblad known as one of Helsingin Sanomat’s hardest-working news contributors. An article was written about his exceptional news nose in HS in 2019.

Due to the parking supervisor’s mobile work and active jogging in his spare time, the observant man wanders around the city to all kinds of interesting things. And often from the bongas, Kuvalliste Uutisvinkit HS’s city editorial goes.

“After all, this was quite a blast,” says Wikblad and laughs.

At the same time, it’s good to ask whether, in theory, a bicycle “parked” on a treetop could be charged a parking violation fee.

“According to the law, in principle, you could even give it. However, the problem is often that the bikes don’t have registration numbers or anything else that could be used to show the payment to the right person.”

According to Wikblad, parking supervisors have recently been making “nearby moves” for lighter means of transport, instead of streetcars.

Local relocation means that nuisance toys are moved by hand to better places in the vicinity. Most often, the question is electric scooters.