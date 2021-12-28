HS Helsinki An insidious trap lurks a walker in the Helsinki suburbs – “Someone can easily fold their ankles there”

The well in the middle of the promenade has been left without a cover in Malminkaari for some reason.

28.12. 16:28

In Pukinmäki At the Ore Arc it is advisable for the pedestrian to be careful: there is a deep hole in the middle of the walkway that can easily go unnoticed.

Moved on foot Marko Jormanainen spotted a hole on Monday.

“It was arm-thick. I thought that someone could easily fold their ankles, ”Jormanainen describes.

The hole is located close to Pukinmäki station, so walking traffic in the area can be quite busy.

The hole looks like some kind of small drain.

Infrastructure Manager Hannu Seppälä The city of Helsinki tells us by e-mail that this is a protective pipe for a shut-off valve in a water supply. The pipe cover has come off for some reason.

The Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) is responsible for the wells in the area. Seppälä said on Tuesday that information about the missing cover will be forwarded to HSY’s customer service.