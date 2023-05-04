HS Helsinki | An Indian man sent a letter to a store in Herttoniem – He was looking for the “Katie” he met 20 years ago

The staff at K-Supermarket Herta were surprised when a letter arrived in the store’s mailbox from all the way from India. In the letter, the Indian gentleman said he was looking for a Finnish woman he met 20 years ago, who has now been found.

Herttoniemi K-Supermarket Herta’s mailbox recently received an even more special shipment.

The envelope addressed to the store’s “postmaster” had arrived all the way from Kerala, India. Inside it was a message from the 66-year-old “Mr from Thrissurista”.

In his message, from Thrissur, he said that he enjoys correspondence with the people he has met throughout his life and that he gets great excitement from this hobby until his retirement days.

About 20 years ago, he had met a Finn while traveling on a train with his family in southern India Kati, with whom we had exchanged addresses. At the time, the woman lived in an apartment building next to the shop in Herttoniemi.

Thissurista had already sent a letter to a Finn a couple of times, but these letters had always been returned to the sender. It is likely that the recipient’s address or surname has changed over the years.

“Now he had decided to try sending the letter directly to the post office, because he had thought that the postmaster of course knows the residents of the area,” says K-Supermarket Herta’s cashier manager Päivi Husso.

According to Husson, the package included a message written in both English and Finnish to the postmaster, a letter addressed to a Finnish woman, a photo of the original piece of paper on which the woman had written her name and address, and a copy of the messages sent by Suomen Posti stating that the letters had been returned to the sender.

My heart the employees decided to make a wanted ad for the Finnish woman on Facebook.

In the end, Kati, who currently lives in Turku, was indeed found through Facebook, but not through the publication but by searching for her directly by name.

“We messaged him that you might be the right person. He answered that probably yes,” says Husso.

Thissurista’s letter was sent in the mail on Wednesday, so it will probably arrive to Kat during this or next week at the latest.

At the same time, Husso informed India via e-mail that the woman had been found and that the letter would be delivered. Herra responded on Thursday by effusively praising the efforts of the shop’s staff.

“He said that if we ever move towards Kerala, we will have a forever friend there,” says Husso.

According to him, all kinds of things happen and happen in the store, but this case is still exceptional.

“This was the first time, at least for me, that postal staff were being targeted, and even from India.”