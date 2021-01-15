HS Helsinki An apartment that is a glass cube – a unique million cabin hidden in the attic of a value house was sold in Katajanokka

The renovation of Katajanokka Luotsilinna, which began in 2017, has been completed, and four apartments are now being sold for the valuable property. Among them, the attic apartment attracts attention.

Helsinki An apartment is now for sale in Katajanokka that makes you rub your eyes.

The Art Nouveau-style Pilot Castle has sold about 200 square meters of Attic Apartment for sale at a price of almost three million euros.

In addition, two apartments of approximately 70 square meters and one apartment of 257.5 square meters are for sale.