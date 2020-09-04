HS Helsinki Alice Mutoni wanted a safe space for black women in Helsinki – Then she created a phenomenon that gathers people on the beach in front of a projector

Alice Mutoni, Rewina Tekla and Fiona Musanga want to change people’s thinking through films. The film screenings organized by the trio will see films with a lot of black Actors.

Some the ideas are so ingenious that you will be amazed if it turns out that no one has implemented them yet. Helsinki resident Alice Mutonin an insight just over a year and a half ago falls into this category.

While browsing Instagram, Mutoni collided with the London film collective BFF, or Black Femme Film, which hosts film screenings for black women.

“I was inspired by BFF. The purpose of the club is to provide a safe space for black women, ”Mutoni says.

“I liked it when there were always sequels at movie nights. I think that help, I want something like that in Finland. ”

And since Mutoni happens to be an action woman, she immediately set about planning a movie night. It was immediately clear that the evening would be shown City of Joy (2016), which describes the position of women in Congo torn by a long civil war.

“I want people to see this movie, I thought.”

Mutons told a friend about the idea Monica Gathuolle. This advised him to contact the Museum of Impossible Forms (MIF) in Kontula. So Mutoni sent an email there.

We lived towards the end of 2018, and the MIF was responsible for ensuring that the films were not included in the program of the House of Culture until after the turn of the year. It felt like a small setback.

“Whenever I get an idea, I want to implement it right away,” Mutoni says.

In January 2019, the expected day came. Mutoni had imagined being able to take care of everything himself. He had clarified the rights to the film, asked for a Congolese background Mirna Shampemban to tell the history of Congo after the film, designed the evening’s menu and handled the marketing.

In the end, however, he had to state that there would be a need for helping hands in the actual movie night. Mutoni asked for help Rewina Teklain and Fiona Musangan. He had known Tekla for a long time, he had probably met Musanga once before.

Originally Muton was to host only one of the films. However, after the first night, it was clear that more screenings should be held.

“I got really excited about how the young people present asked and participated. The topic was really heavy, but it proved that young people don’t just want to talk about superficial things, ”Mutoni says.

“They just have to have a space where they can ask questions without having to use academic or fine terms.”

Back in the same week, Mutoni sent a message to Tekla and Musanga asking if they would like to continue organizing evenings with him.

“Since then, we’ve been a team,” Mutoni says.

Rewina Tekla, Fiona Musanga and Alice Mutoni are not experts in their film club, but they are also learning something new there – through fun.­

In his twenties women from African backgrounds have become very close with the co-running film club. From the beginning, Musanga strongly divided Muton’s close and meaningful relationship into films.

“Movies are really important to me. For me, they mean dreaming and having fun, they are a way to play and see the world really microscopically, ”Musanga describes.

For some, watching movies is an escape from reality. For Musanga, it’s more of a human study. Mutoni experiences the same.

“Through movies, you can understand people who don’t belong to your own close circle. I have looked at that, ah, like that the stories are, they are happening somewhere, even if maybe my near me, “Mutoni says.

“I looked at movies to help myself much better. Through them I have seen for myself what is possible -. especially if you have seen movies that tell of people who look like me from myself “

Mutoni says movies also mean humanity to him. That idea actually gave the film club the name Ubuntu Film Club (UFC).

“Ubuntu is Rwanda and means humanity. It is a word that means that one views and treats the other as one would like to be treated, ”Mutoni explains.

Ubuntu Film Club’s latest films were held on August 7 at Aurinkolahti beach in Vuosaari. After the sun set on the beach, the film The Wiz (1978) was watched on a nine-meter screen.­

Teklailla there was no special relationship with the movies before the film club.

“The film club has opened up a whole new dimension to what films can do,” he says.

“We want to bring up things that should be talked about more in society. We create visibility for them and try to have a conversation. ”

Tekla believes that with the power of the communality of movies and screen bridges, it is possible to change people’s thoughts.

For the first year, there were UFC movie nights every month except summer. They saw, among other things Moonlight, Audrie & Daisy, The Mask You Live In and Beyoncé: Homecoming.

As with Muton’s first film night, experts have been consulted and the theme of the film has been discussed since the other films.

“We’ve addressed issues such as sexual violence, toxic masculinity, the exploitation of Africa, violence against women in wars, transgender rights, and friendships and relationships,” Mutoni lists.

“I have been surprised at how much people have been willing to give to young people. It has been wonderful. ”

There has also been a party every time since the agenda – just as Mutoni dreamed of following some updates to the film club’s London role model.

Ubuntu Film Club movie nights have gathered a lot of young people.­

The audience for the events is young. The majority of visitors are estimated by the organizing team to be between 17 and 25 years old. Among them are many young people from Africa and the Middle East.

“Many have wondered why there hasn’t been one like this before,” Musanga says.

Except blocks to building a worldview, film nights have provided visitors with an opportunity for identity reflections.

“The principle is that there are a lot of black Actors and authors in the movies. That’s how visitors see themselves in movie nights, too, ”Musanga says.

Finding movies that meet this criterion is not quite easy. Many productions are small and not widely distributed. Particularly difficult is it to find a black starring film, which dealt with related to the diversity of gender and sexuality themes.

That is why it is fortunate that the trio has received auxiliary forces this year. During the autumn, Ubuntu Film Club and Pop Up Kino Helsinki will jointly organize a series of film events with the aim of raising the profile of Ubuntu’s activities and gaining new audiences.

The Art Promotion Center Taike and the City of Helsinki support the project, where the program is curated by Ubuntu and the event is produced by Pop Up Kino Helsinki.

Mutons dreams of being able to work on film screenings.

“Most of the mainstream films that make big profits are circulating in cinemas. The dream is to set up your own movie theater that focuses on showing more doctors and other non-mainstream movies, ”he says.

Another option, according to Muton, is a new film festival.

“If we could do that much in a year, we can do it.”

Ubuntu Film Club next time at Itäkeskus Stoa 5.9. at 5 p.m. Susani Mahadura’s documentary Kelet, a discussion of the documentary and the Gorgeous House of Gucci performance.