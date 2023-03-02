HS Helsinki | Addiction to smartphones is annoying – Readers tell about a “sensory wall” that feels bad in workplaces

Using the phone in the workplace is annoying both at work and during breaks, HS readers say.

A bus driver while sitting on the bench, the screaming handsets around you make it difficult to work and be an outright safety risk.

However, based on the responses to HS’s survey, using a cell phone in the workplace is also harmful in many other ways.

One clear disadvantage is the loss of concentration. Beeping devices add to the already huge stimulus load, especially in an open office.

Here in the story, only the comments of those respondents whose contact information is known to the editor have been used. The answers have been shortened and stylized in the editorial.

In an open office, smartphones are the most disturbing if they constantly emit notification sounds. If the office is marked as quiet, I think it means that there are no sounds or even vibrations from the phones. It annoys me that the sounds of other phones make my concentration jump. It also disturbs in social situations. Why do you have to check your phone every break and even when you are on vacation? Female, 28, Helsinki

The use of telephones also hinders, at least according to the observations of co-workers, the handling of the work duties of the person staring at the handset.

The most disturbing thing during working hours is the use of one’s own cell phone. Work is left undone while browsing tiktok. Male, 47, Hyvinkää

As an older restaurant worker, I notice that younger people very often have their faces on their cell phones, which sometimes leads to a deterioration of the service, because they are not always “on the map” as they should be. Male, 51, Helsinki

In a customer service situation, both must be present, not on the phone. Similarly, in a one-on-one meeting, you don’t chatter, answer or write all the time. Female, 76, Helsinki

Although the phone would not interfere with the handling of actual work tasks, it may still be a disadvantage. In social situations, a colleague staring at the screen is not truly present, and the speaker easily begins to feel that the listener is simply not interested.

When I arrive in the break room, I may not get an echo to my greeting, because everyone has handsets in front of them and buttons on their ears. It disturbs the most when people create a sensory wall around themselves by putting buttons in their ears in addition to their cell phones. Female, 39, Helsinki

My own teacher colleagues are the worst. In joint meetings, people sit and focus mainly on fiddling with their own phones. They would even pretend to be listening. They usually complain about students’ cell phone use, so how can they not see the rudeness of their own actions. Female, 41, Helsinki

The respondents had also looked for solutions, but they could not find one that worked. Noise-cancelling headphones, muttering and commenting work from time to time, but they don’t remove the root cause of the problem. One reader relies on direct action.

I start a conversation with the person sitting across from me in the subway and this way I get out of the social media world for a while. Female, 74, Helsinki

