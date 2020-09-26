HS Helsinki Activist Lennart Hohenthal dreamed of a real massacre in Helsinki in 1904 – Then one stubborn act ruined the plan and permanently changed the whole of Finnish history

The assassination of Eliel Soisalon-Soininen is one of the most well-known political assassinations in our country. Murderer Lennart Hohenthal escaped from prison and lived the rest of his life in London.

In February on a frosty morning in 1905, a horse sometimes stopped his sleigh in front of Boulevard 12. A man clenched in the suit of a Russian officer rose from the reed and stepped into the building. He gave the servant a business card that read: Alexandre de Gadd. He said he has a busy case with the prosecutor For Eliel Soisalon-Soinis. The prosecutor had received death threats, and the servant was actually a police officer guarding him. This took the business card to the prosecutor, who agreed to the meeting.

A man named Alexandre de Gadd entered the prosecutor’s room and fired seven bullets. Soisalon-Soininen fell dead to the floor. The man, dressed as a Russian officer, was an activist Lennart Hohenthal.

Hohenthal was born in 1877 to a family of six in Kuortane. His father worked in Ostrobothnia as a priest and pastor. Lennart attended school at Vaasa Lyceum.

Matti Kolehmainen is retired from Count Lohja. He is of the Hohenthal family and has studied Lennart’s life. He sees that the seed of activism was sown to the young boy already at home.

“His father was a well-known constitutional resistance man whose attitude towards the Russians sharpened with age. Lennart’s Russian hatred comes from his father’s side. Lennart became a man of extremes, who was very absolute in what he did. ”

Hohenthal brothers at Vaasa Lyceum. Lennart Hohenthal pictured right.­

Later, Lennart has been called stubborn, volatile and quirky. His father described his son as closed.

“Activist Tekla Hultin said Lennart was an emotional person whose moods fluctuated quickly from side to side, ”Kolehmainen knows.

In Helsinki the young Hohenthal became a radical activist. He acted as a double agent. He gave the police trivial information about the activities of the activists for money. At the same time, he got to know the police degrees.

Hohenthal was designed by the Governor General Nikolai Bobrikov murder. He was involved in a conspiracy to shoot Bobrikov at Kaivopuisto. An additional member was needed for the conspiracy, at which point Hohenthal reported To Eugen Schauman. Schauman was immediately ready, but wanted to carry out the assassination alone.

Eino I. Parmasen In the book of battles it is said that there was a real carnage in Hohenthal’s plans. He suggested that Schauman kill Bobrikov, but he himself shot all the senators. Schauman held his head and set off alone on a murder trip. He shot Bobrikov in June 1904.

Next activists turned their eyes to Eliel Soisalon-Soinen, the country’s second-highest official after the governor-general. The prosecutor was hated for being seen as facilitating the implementation of Russian repressive laws.

Hohenthal was not the only one with the prosecutor in mind. One was murderous Matti Reinikka, also an activist from Ostrobothnia. He was a miserable figure in all his amateurishness. Reinikka arrived in Helsinki as an activist Bruno Nylanderin but they had no idea what the prosecutor would look like. They sat in the park in front of Boulevard 12, trying in vain to see the prosecutor at a glance.

Matti Kolehmainen has studied the life of his distant relative Lennart Hohenthal.­

Soon Reinikka got the idea. He introduced himself to the police under the name Hugo Ström and said that Soisalon-Soininen’s life was in danger. He had to get to warn the prosecutor. At the same time, he could shoot the man. The police did not let Reinikka close to the prosecutor, but ordered him, together with the detective, to shadow Soisalon-Soini.

As time went on, Reinikka and the detective went to the circus in the evening. Fortunately, there was a girl in the home village of Reinika in the circus who knew the man. It became clear to the detective that this is not Hugo Ström. Reinikka quickly fled the scene. During the escape, Reinikka got under the train and lost her hand.

Later Reinikka tried to shoot the governor of Vyborg Nikolai Mjasoyedovin, but only hit the hand and back. One-handed, he was unable to properly control the gun. Reinikka committed suicide in captivity.

Soisalon-Soininen ended his bullets at Hohenthal on February 6, 1905. Hohenthal was caught immediately after shooting the prosecutor, and he ended up in pre-trial detention at Katajanokka Prison. His defense attorney was later known as the president PE Svinhufvud.

He went to see him in prison Aleksandra Zetterbergwho had fallen in love with Lennart and helped his idol escape. Escape from Katajanokka was a classic. Hohenthal sawed the bars across and climbed over the wall with a rope. He was rowed to the North Shore, where a horse-drawn carriage was waiting. Eventually Hohenthal fled to Sweden as a writer Albert Engström with.

“Engström has described that Lennart sometimes laughed and sometimes burst into tears. Engström concluded that Hohenthal would not have lasted the prison any longer, ”Kolehmainen says.

From Sweden Hohenthal ended up in England and London. Kolehmais has the impression that Hohenthal did not want England at first, but London was perceived as a safe place.

“In England, the murderers of tyrants were protected. There was an old principle that the murder of a tyrant was allowed. Maybe Hohenthal even got some kind of gloria there, ”Kolehmainen ponders.

Hohenhtal lived the rest of his life in London under the name Erik Alvén. He married Alexandra Zetterberg, who helped him in prison.

“Zetterberg died young. Hohenthal remarried later in London, ”Kolehmainen knows.

In London In addition to Hohenthal, there were other Finnish activists. Probably with their help, Hohenthal found his way into very influential circles.

“As a priest, I was intrigued by how he later morally approached his blood work. It made me explore Lennart’s life. I think he wanted to reconcile his actions by trying to influence Finland’s internal affairs from London, ”Kolehmainen reflects.

Memorial plaque on the wall of Bulevardi 12.­

Hohenthal made great efforts to influence the fate of his former lawyer Svinhufvud. Svinhufvud was deported to Siberia in 1914. Hohenthal wanted to do a return service to the man who had once helped him.

He approached the British Minister for Colonial Affairs Lewis Harcourtia, which led the English Embassy in St. Petersburg to raise the return of Svinhufvud. In addition, Hohenthal met with the U.S. ambassador Walter Pageen, who promised to help Svinhufvud. Finally, Svinhufvud returned to Finland in 1917.

Hohenthal was pardoned when Finland became independent. He was considered a freedom fighter. Hohenthal died in London in 1951 and was buried in Hietaniemi Cemetery.

Finnish activists in London in 1908. Lennart Hohenthal (left), Karl-Emil Primus-Nyman and Onni Nikolainen.­