HS Helsinki Accompanied by a commotion to the fugitive, McDonald’s at stake: The trees must not be crammed into the parking lot and a “human error” was revealed in the background of the project.

The Helsinki City Environment Board approved Pakila’s request for rectification of the McDonald’s project. The restaurant parking lot must not be built in the protective green area.

Helsinki at its meeting on Tuesday, the urban environment board approved what was planned for Pakila To the McDonald’s project related claim. The decision means that the restaurant project modeled at the intersection of Kyläkunnantie and Pakilantie is unlikely to materialize.

“Asiaa [hankkeen kohtalo] was briefly sidelined at the meeting. We received an assessment that it is up to the operator to consider whether the project will be implemented or not, ”says the chairman of the board, the deputy mayor of the urban environment. Anni Sinnemäki (green)

The restaurant building itself was to be located on a privately owned plot at Kyläkunnantie 67. Some of the parking spaces, on the other hand, were to be built on city land.

In May, the city’s commercial land service decided to lease the area defined as a protective green area in the town plan to Food Folk Finland, or McDonald’s. The claim for rectification made by the residents of the area concerned this land lease decision.

To the Urban Environment Board dismissed the claim for rectification. Nuutti Hyttinen (ps.) made at the meeting Atte Kalevan (co.) supported the counterclaim that the request for amendment be accepted. The Board reached a position on the counter-proposal.

“The decision was clear in the sense that it was approved unanimously by the board. There was no hard discussion about the decision, as it corresponded to the board’s previous decision to preserve the protected green area, ”says Sinnemäki.

As the city’s land manager Sami Haapanen previously told HS, the team leader who made the land lease decision was not aware of the board’s previous decision on the lease area.

“So it was a human error,” says Sinnemäki.

Board justified the acceptance of the claim on the ground that the lease decision was inconsistent with the Board ‘s previous policy on the area.

In April 2019, the Board decided that the current protective green area in Pakila should be maintained as a protective green area. If necessary, the parking and logistics functions of a building that may be built on a private plot must be located on the underground floors.

The decision made by the team leader of the commercial plot team was therefore contrary to the clear will expressed by the board and misleading in content, the board’s decision bulletin states.

Business plot service considered that it was a short – term rental for parking purposes. The land lease stipulates that “trees growing in the leased area shall not be damaged or felled, subject to the above construction”.

Now, in its decision on Tuesday, the board states that the use of the protective green area as a parking area, as indicated in the land lease decision, is not short-term or temporary in nature, but permanent. At that time, using the protective green area as a parking area does not correspond to the purpose of the protective green area.