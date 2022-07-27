HS Helsinki | A woman who moved to Lauttasaari from California wanted to say hello to those who met her on a run – this is how it happened

Eeva Syvänen moved from California to Lauttasaari and was surprised that Finns don’t like to greet each other.

from California Returned to Finland Eeva Syvänen started greeting strangers on the jogging path with her husband. An American-like mundane gesture caused confused reactions in Lauttasaari’s joggers.

Syvänen wrote about his experience in the Lauttasaari Facebook group. In his update, he said that he received puzzled looks in response.

“If you meet us on the jogging path, we are not crazy stalkers,” Syvänen wrote.

At the end of his text, Syvänen playfully announced that he would start a greeting campaign.

The update garnered more than 800 likes and sparked a lot of discussion in the comment section. Someone sees greeting as intrusion. On the other hand, a few interlocutors report that they can at least be greeted.

“I understand that it’s busy when walking down the street, but when you’re relaxing on a walk, you could pay attention to another person,” Syvänen tells HS.

Typical a Finn greets his neighbor once or twice a week. This is realized by the construction company JM Suomen and the research company Bilendi Finns in housing transactions in 2022 – from the survey. 15 percent of those who responded to the survey said hello very rarely.

Based on Syvänen’s speeches, the same seems to apply to the jogging path as well.

“Many seem to avoid eye contact,” says Syvänen.

He continues that a good look or a short greeting never hurt anyone. However, a small gesture can make you feel good.

Deep has lived in the United States for 28 years, where light-hearted conversation and smiling are commonplace. According to him, this could be due to California’s sunnyness, which is transmitted to the customs as well.

“In California, people talk everywhere. They say ‘how are you’, but it doesn’t mean anything. Smiling is also important there, and that’s why special care is taken of the teeth.”

Syvänen started his greeting experiment a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he hasn’t had time to go jogging because of his busyness, but he definitely plans to say hello in the future as well.

“We are going to persistently continue experimenting, and we are trying to at least make eye contact with people,” says Syvänen.