HS Helsinki A vision like from a time of scarcity: In 1971, a harbor-long queue was formed in front of Alko in Kerava, when the alcoholic Helsinki residents came by train to look for something to drink.

The controversy over the uncomfortable working hours of Alko’s staff led to a strike that caused Helsinki residents to look for alcohol even tens of kilometers away.

On Friday On February 26, 1971, the cocktail glasses of the residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area were left empty when Alko’s salesmen and cleaners went on strike.

Union members demanded the stores close as early as 5 p.m., with the Chancellor of Justice Risto Leskinen interpreted the claim as contrary to the Alcohol Act, the sellers went on to claim compensation for after-hours hours.

There was controversy over what kind of compensation should be paid to employees and under what conditions, affecting alcohol sales throughout the country.

National Mediator Paavo J. Paavola had still tried to negotiate with the parties from the beginning of the week, but no settlement was reached.

Alcohol would be sold in spite of everything, it was said the day before the strike. As late as Wednesday, two days before the strike began, alcohol sales were at a relatively normal level.

At least some stores were promised to remain open, as a collective agreement from store managers prevented them from joining the strike. Citizens did not hoard drinks, nor did brewers believe the strike would increase sales of medium beer in any significant way.

Strike began in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and the Helsinki countryside at nine on Friday morning. No Alko was open in the area, although otherwise promised.

The townspeople did not remain inactive. Helsinki residents headed for taxi, Jun and buses to Kerava to buy liquor. Friday happened to be the last and most financial day of the month, which was reflected in the sale of Kerava Alko. The queue formed over a hundred meters.

“You clearly noticed that organized liquor groups arrived behind the trips,” said the local director of Alko in Kerava. Väinö Tapiovaara To HS.

In order to maintain order, Tapiovaara asked for official help. Three police officers arrived at the scene, one of whom had to interrupt his day off due to an order. However, the order remained, even though the queue heard a rumble ridden by the curse words of the curse words about the time of shortage.

The day’s sales were three times normal and not all queuers ended up even having time to shop before the store closed.

“The vinetto is out, and some other qualities are low, but Koskenkorva is still enough on Saturday.”

Friday night, when the strike had not lasted even a day, the effects were already visible. The Helsinki police were pleased, as the pipes were unusually empty and the station calm.

The black market, on the other hand, would pound. The sellers were already calculating how much prices would have to be raised if the strike were to continue, because shopping was already making travel expenses a whole new way.

On Saturday, the queue in front of the Kerava store was already shorter than on Friday. The congestion was eased by the Lohja store, to which the townspeople affected by the strike traveled to queue.

On Monday On March 1, the strike extended to Tampere, Turku, Lahti, Oulu and Kotka. Some of the stores were open for at least part of the day with the help of store managers and deputy managers. However, there was no severe congestion in the stores that were open, as customers did not know which stores were open and for how long.

Business Employees in the strike committee met to consider “new storylines when you see what the other party metkuja judges and drunkards will come up with strikers head get going”, described the President of the Yrjö Heikkilä To HS.

Reconciliation was not reached in time, so Alko’s strike eventually spread throughout the country. In the picture, the national mediator Paavo J. Paavola and the employers’ representatives Antero Kaijalainen, Jarmo Sierla, Seppo Riski, Erkki Nurmi and Paavo Läikkö.­

On Wednesday On March 3, the strike expanded to cover the entire country.

Three days later, the strike ended and vendors and cleaners returned to work. After the strike, a brawl began over the interpretation of the agreement.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Transport, the agreement promises a congestion surcharge of FIM 8–11 for the twelve busiest days of the year. National Conciliator Paavo J. Paavola said the congestion allowance was less than five marks. According to Alko, no congestion surcharge had been agreed, but the matter was promised to be investigated.

The dispute continued to be resolved, but so did the sale of alcohol. Immediately on Friday, the first day after the strike, the doors of Alko’s stores were crowded.