HS Helsinki A unique piece of Helsinki’s history has been left under the industrial halls: “Many do not realize that this is one of Helsinki’s oldest cultural places”

At the wooden milestone of Heikinlaakso, you can feel the wings of history’s wings. The innkeeper on the site even served the royals and emperors.

Old The intersection of Porvoonti and Kääpätie in Helsinki’s Heikinlaakso does not look very strange. However, in the middle of the surrounding industrial properties, near the intersection, there is something that is likely to catch the attention of many passers-by.

Near the edge of Old Porvoontie is a red wooden pillar with two signs attached. One has the Swedish name Heikinlaakso, Henriksdal, the other reads ‘Till Helsingfors 13’, meaning 13 turns to Helsinki.

Virsta is an old measure of length that corresponded to more than a kilometer.

Wooden the milestone was erected by the Puistola Society as a reminder of the history of the area. There was a tavern, which was the last place to change horses and spend the night before Helsinki at the time when the horse was being ridden.

“Old Porvoon Road has been one of Finland’s main routes in its day. When the King of Sweden, when the Emperor of Russia has visited it to look at his own lands. That kind of wings of history, ”says the chairman of the Puistola Society Kari Koponen.

“Of course, every district is trying to highlight the historical values ​​that have existed in the area and that are very poorly known even to the residents of their own area.”

Yet at least in the late 1930s, the inn’s old main building stood in the places where it once functioned. Since then, however, it has been dismantled. A milestone was erected on the site of the inn in 1987.

“Before that, the place was in no way marked on the terrain. The idea for the monument came from the association’s activists From Matti Mannila and From Ilkka Uotila. ”

Koponen considers the monument important.

“Many people don’t even realize that the Heikinlaakso area is one of Helsinki’s oldest cultural places because of the route that passed by it,” he says.

Henriksdalin the tavern was famous. Helsinki residents could make pleasure trips there or accompany their friends to Porvoo. The last cup of separation was drunk there, among other things, when our national poet Johan Ludvig Runeberg and his family moved to Porvoo in 1837.

Far into the 19th century, the then Porvoontie stalk was an almost uninhabited forest area. The same was true of the corners of Henriksdal’s middle inn. However, a considerable stream of passers-by flowed through the area.

Along the Porvoon road passed not only the hosts with their herds of cattle and merchandise, but also many larger and smaller gentlemen.

Originally, the Porvoonti inn was located in Hakkila, but in the 1810s it was moved closer to the city to Heikinlaakso. It then operated there until 1884.

On a tavern ride the namesake, the coroner, the judge of the court, the officers of the army, and sometimes the governor of the county also traveled diligently. Sometimes past the croaking with his horse a busy sent, sometimes again a marching military unit.

Sometimes the word was brought to Henriksdal’s inn that a more high-ranking traveler was coming there. Among other things, the Russian emperor stopped there Alexander I on his extensive tour in 1819. Also Alexander II used the services of an innkeeper.

With good luck, it could happen that a tall guest tolerated landing in the inn’s yard to walk for a change of horses. At that time, the people of the innkeeper had a rare opportunity to see the King of Sweden or the Emperor of Russia expressively.

But it could also happen that the best horses from the flight were exchanged in front of the royal chariots or the imperial canopy. The driver slammed his whip, and the noble vehicles disappeared into a cloud of dust or into the twilight of a winter day.

Sources: Elma Leskinen, Memoirs of the former Heikinlaakso. Park Regional Guide 2003–2004. Juhani Piilonen, Great Gentlemen on Porvoontie. Park Regional Guide 2005–2006.