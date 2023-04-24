Monday, April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023
HS Helsinki | A twist in the story of the Käpylä lippakiosk: it can open even this summer

Käpylä’s ticket kiosk has not been in operation since 2019. According to the former entrepreneur, it is possible that the kiosk will open this summer.

I’m visiting the ticket kiosk will return to the control of the city of Helsinki.

In 2016, the city sold the ticket kiosk located in Meurmani Park to a company called “Tuna & Partners Open Company”, which had previously run the kiosk as a tenant.

The kiosk building itself was sold for 8,000 euros, the plot was rented from the city. Money for the purchase of the kiosk was collected with a crowdfunding campaign.

However, the kiosk has not been in operation since summer 2019. At the end of 2019, the city terminated the lease due to unpaid rent.

City finally ended up seeking his claims through the courts.

The entrepreneur and his company had accumulated unpaid rents and incidental expenses totaling more than 5,000 euros.

The Helsinki District Court gave a unilateral verdict on the matter.

The court confirmed the termination of the land lease, ordered the kiosk building to be foreclosed and obliged the tenant to leave under the threat of eviction.

The city is working to have the judgment implemented as soon as possible, city attorney Jenni Rope tells HS by email.

The judgment is enforced by the enforcement officer, not the city. Therefore, city representatives cannot say exactly when the kiosk will be in the city’s possession again.

Rope also cannot estimate how long it will take before the kiosk is in the possession of a new operator and open to customers.

Yet kiosk operator last year Jaakko Ruotsalainen was more optimistic. He told to HS that he intends to pay the rent arrears.

However, this did not happen, but things “went as they went”, the Ruotsalainen commented on the situation to HS now. According to Ruotslainen, the future of the kiosk still looks quite good.

It may be that the kiosk will have a new entrepreneur and new activities already this summer.

