HS Helsinki | A treasure was found under the floor of an ancient restaurant, which brings to mind the mythical drunkards

When a picture of the object found under the floor was published on Instagram, one follower suddenly made a witty connection to Finnish art history.

Kaisaniemi in the corner of the park, next to the train track, a huge renovation is underway.

The legendary Restaurant Kaisaniemi is getting a new life under the name Cajsan Helmi. Catharina “Cajsa” Wahllund founded the restaurant in 1827.

However, the revival is long and multi-phased, says the project’s wood tap, Porvoo entrepreneur and master restoration painter Airi Kallio.

“At the moment, the building has been stripped down to a skeleton,” says Kallio.

HS visited Cajsan Helme in the summer.

Restoration work in connection, the floors of the restaurant have been opened up. Some kind of stuff has been found under the floor.

“Out of sight, out of mind. That’s what was thought at the time. There is always scrap under the old floors,” says Kallio.

This time, a pile of glass bottles was revealed under the restaurant’s liquor register. Kallio posted a picture of the bottles on the restaurant’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Among other things, this bottle was found under the floor.

Soon an Instagram follower suddenly discovered an interesting detail. One of the bottles looked familiar.

“The bottle in the hand in the pictures is DOM Benedictine liqueur, which is also available Axis Gallen-Kallela From the painting called “Symposion” (1894), when the artists of the golden age are sitting at the table in Kämp’s cabinet,” the follower wrote.

Indeed, the bottle is the same.

Symposion, 1894 (originally titled Problem).

Symposium is a painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from 1894.

In the group photo of the work, from left to right, Gallen-Kallela himself (at that time Axel Gallén), Oskar Merikanto, Robert Kajanus and Jean Sibelius, who, according to tradition, pondered the riddle of life and art in the picture. The characters in the picture are heavily drunk.

The characters in the painting have caricature characteristics and the background is imaginatively symbolic. According to one story, the scene of the work is the cabinet of the hotel Kämpi, where the gentlemen’s party spent a lot of time.

The Greek word “symposion” means drinking and an opportunity for men to talk and socialize.

More bottles were found under the floor.

A painting dates back to one of the most famous Sibelius pieces.

According to one version, Robert Kajanus went to a concert in St. Petersburg led by Kämp’s gang members. After returning, Kajanus stopped by Kämpsi and saw the other members of the circle still at the same table.

“What are you, Kajus, banging on those doors all the time? Sit down and drink like the others,” Sibelius is said to have scolded Kajanus at the time.

Cajsan Helmen entrepreneur Airi Kallio is delighted with the bottle’s story.

According to Kallio, the Symposion party used to go to Kaisaniemi to enjoy their drinks. When swinging between Kämpi and Kaisaniemi, you could get a little oxygen if you needed it.

Kallio cautiously promises that next spring the legendary restaurant could open its doors again if the renovation goes without major surprises. Understandably, the matter is progressing “house first”.

Are we aiming for the decadent romance familiar from Sympoion in the new restaurant?

“Hah hah, maybe not quite like that. We aim for more sophisticated docking. Live music and stuff like that,” Kallio concludes.