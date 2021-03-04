HS Helsinki A time trip to Helsinki that no longer exists: An incredible shimmering sight is hidden in a secluded hall on Tattarisuo

Jon Granström and Tommi Tikanoja, who collect neon signs, store pieces of Finnish history in a garage in Tattarisuo. One well-known sign was used by enthusiasts for 30 years until they got their hands on it.

From the outside the garage does not arouse astonishment. When you step in, you suddenly jump into America, which flickers in the lights of the 1950s.

The outgoing fiftar music bounces from wall to wall, and a star flag hangs in the most prominent place in the hall. The hoods of the American irons smile as the glow of the advertising lights stains their waxed paint surface.