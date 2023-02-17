HS Helsinki | A thief hit Jani Halmee’s car – Soon a familiar bag was found on Tori.fi

The thief who hit Käpylä took bags and usual stuff from Jani Halmee’s car. Tori.fi notifications and the neighbor’s car camera may still lead to Voron’s trail.

When from Käpylä Jani Halme this morning sat behind the wheel of his car in Käpylä, he noticed something strange in his car. Even though the bench was in place and the arch looked intact, the drivers had a strange feeling.

“Then the eyes began to wander: was there a bag in there, was there another bag in there.”

There should have been bags. But it wasn’t.

Doubting his memory, Halme started looking for his missing things at home. The man turned every nook and cranny until the warehouse, but they just couldn’t be found, not even if, for example, a large bag was missing.

Finally the reason was found out. The car had been broken into.

“A villain with a sensitive wrist,” Halme assessed the lack of burglary marks.

From the local It became clear from the Facebook group that a thief had been active in the neighborhood. The camera in the neighbor’s car, which is activated by movement, had even caught a video of the voro.

“The camera then got a really stylish picture of the suspected villain,” says Halme.

The thief hadn’t even gotten inside the neighbor’s car, but the recording time of the video indicated that the crime took place last night.

And that’s not all.

Halme received a message from his friend that a bag that looked like it had just been stolen had appeared in the Tori.fi sales service today. The bag has a very recognizable appearance and is not particularly common, so even if it could be a coincidence, the probability is quite small, Halme thinks.

Halme inquired on Twitter how the situation should be handled. On Friday afternoon, a clear operating model had not yet been found.

“Norm notification or shopping with friends?” Halme said.

Burglary in peaceful Käpylä came as a surprise to Halmee.

“I think Lintukoto was invented here,” he describes the residential area.

The value of the stolen goods is not great, but it is such that average incomes are sad. The thief still hit an emotional vein instead of a gold vein, Halme carves.

“Items that fit the feet and the head, with more emotional and practical value.”

In the afternoon, while examining the car, Halme noticed one more surprising thing: the padel rackets were still in place.

“Is there some kind of picture of the times here,” Halme ponders.

“The padel rackets weren’t even suitable for a thief.”

Digitization may in this case be the fate of the thief. The video footage and sales announcements may eventually lead to his trail.

A criminal complaint has already been filed about the matter, but Halme still offers the long-clawed man an opportunity to atone for his actions.

“If the robber feels the sting in his heart, he still has time to return it.”