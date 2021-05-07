HS Helsinki A surprise turn in Pasila: Yle’s tower, which dominates the Helsinki landscape, will still remain in place

The broadcaster is not going to sell or demolish its iconic link tower. It perceives it as a landmark of the company’s operations and brand.

Broadcasting wants to keep its link tower in Pasila, Helsinki, in the heart of its territory. The company also wants to remain the owner of the tower, says Yleisradio’s head of business premises services Matti Uotinen.

“In early spring, we made the decision to keep the link tower,” Uotinen tells HS.

Yle, which has switched to newer technology, has no use for the antenna tower. However, it has been considered an important landmark not only for the whole of Helsinki but also for Yle itself.

“We have thought that our operations will continue to focus on the tower environment. It anchors our operations and is an important part of our brand, ”says Uotinen.

Yet last fall, Yle considered selling or even dismantling a link tower that had become redundant to its owner. Although the tower has no use, it comes at a price: maintenance costs Yle about 100,000 euros a year.

Read more: What happens to the iconic landmark of Pasila? The 146-meter link tower is becoming redundant, with architects opposed to demolition

After the demolition intentions came into public debate, opinions crisscrossed. The Finnish Association of Architects (Safa) issued a statement stating that the architect Mikko Armannon the Pasila link tower designed by it has no architectural value.

The significance of the cityscape can hardly be denied. The 146-meter-high tower has sat in the eyes of the townspeople since 1983.

From the townspeople also hurled suggestions for the tower as a light work or climbing center. Already a few times, the link tower has served as a work of light on holidays and anniversaries.

Right from the completion of the tower, many have dreamed of a link structure as an observation tower. It has often been found impossible to implement over the years.

Today, Yle has leased the link tower to the network operator Digita oy. Digita is told that the need for a link tower has decreased, but the company still has some use for it.