HS Helsinki | A surprise in a coveted hit area: The city put three forgotten wooden houses up for sale

Ancient houses emerged from the forest, while the modern residential area of ​​Kruunuvuorenranta rose next to it. Known as Tower Villa or Schauman’s Villa, the property was built by August Schauman, the founder of the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet.

Helsinki the city is selling three valuable old houses in Kruunuvuorenranta.

The wooden houses completed in 1770 and 1874 are in the arms of the modern stone district called Kruunuvuorenranta, as if from a completely different world.

And so they are. Located at Kaivoshuvilankuja 10, the property known as Tornihuvila or Schauman’s villa was built by the founder of the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet and a politician August Schauman (1826–1896).

The main building and the original side building of the main building at Kaivoshuvilankuja 8, sold separately, were completed in 1874, when Finland was part of Russia, and Helsinki was the capital of the Grand Duchy.

The Tornihuvila of August Schauman, the founder of Hufvudstadsbladet, was completed in 1874.

The courtyard building of Schauman’s villa is called Alppimaja partly because of its Swiss-influenced shack style.

The properties are owned by the city of Helsinki. The apartment center has sold those days of the month, Terhi Ahvonen About the apartment center.

“These are special cases that take time to sell at this time of year and in the current difficult housing market,” Ahvonen characterizes the properties.

Tower villa the neighbor, Kaivoshuvilankuja 7, which is also owned and sold by the City of Helsinki, takes us back a century further in history, to the year of its completion in 1770.

The stairwell of Kaivoshuvilankuja 7, completed in 1770.

Unlike its neighbors, which were built as villas, the building has originally been inhabited all year round. The builder is unknown. The house is thought to have been the residence of wealthier people of that time, for example the manager of a mine. The building and its surroundings were owned by Degerö Manor.

The buildings for sale are protected as nationally significant in the site plan, so they may not be demolished or substantially altered. More broadly, they are located in a nationally significant built cultural environment under the title “Villa settlement of Helsinki’s steamship routes”.

Schauman’s the villa is one of the surviving original summer villas of the old Laajasalo. For example, the historically valuable villa area of ​​the neighboring Kruunuvuore with its buildings was finally destroyed in the early years of the 2000s after the properties were frozen. Nowadays, Kruunuvuori with its forest ponds and fir trees is a nature reserve.

One hundred years ago, the current Kruunuvuorenranta area was transported by sea for the summer from the inner city of Helsinki. In a way, we will be transported there by sea again soon, when the Kruunusilto is scheduled to open to traffic in 2027.

The yard building called Alppimaja, which belonged to Schauman’s villa and was probably built to accommodate guests, is sold separately at Kaivoshuvilankuja 8.

Kruunuvuorenranta can be called a trendy area in Helsinki. Apartments in the new, ever-growing seaside area are very desirable and in demand. The light traffic and tramway bridge under construction, Kruunusillat, will bring more lift to the area.

See also Columns When can a young person stop running and start living life? Interior view of Schauman’s Tornihuvila hall.

The living area of ​​the Tornihuvila built by Schauman is 90 square meters and the selling price is 700,000 euros. The selling price of the 34-square-meter Alppimaja is 400,000. The asking price of the oldest six-room building, built in 1770, is 500,000 euros.

The old wooden houses in Kaivoshuvilankuja are presented on the website of the Apartment Centre. They have been checked for condition and each requires a basic repair, the website says.

“They are electrically heated. Of course, they also have ovens. But the insulators are not today. The heat goes to the magpies,” says Terhi Ahvonen.