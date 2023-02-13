HS Helsinki | A studio apartment is sold for almost one million euros in Töölönlahti

According to the real estate agent, the shocking Asking Price of the studio is based above all on the location of the apartment.

In Töölönlahti Helsinki’s Kluuvis has arrived for sale a studio apartment, for which the seller believes he will get almost a million euros. 917,000 euros to be exact.

In the quiet housing market, the asking price seems startling at first glance, despite the fact that it is a large 46.5 square meter apartment.

HS tells about it, because the asking price shows a side of Helsinki’s housing market that ordinary apartment savers rarely come across. The price is also related to the general interest of the taxpayer. In Helsinki, there is a continuous discussion about compaction construction. The final sale prices of the apartments are linked to how much plot income the city of Helsinki and other landowners receive from the additional construction.

Nearly the price per square meter of a million-euro studio is 19,720 euros.

For comparison, studios in the same zip code area were asked for an average of 9,370 euros in October–December last year, it turns out Shortcut statistics.

The amazing price per square meter is primarily based on the location of the apartment, says the real estate agent Joanna Sortti.

According to him, it is really rare that such a central location becomes an object for sale. There is a view from the living room of the apartment Alvar Aalton for the planned Finlandia Hall, the park and Töölönlahti.

“I think the asking price is realistic, but the market always determines the final price.”

The studio for sale is located on the fourth floor, and its windows face Töölönlahti.

Sort of there has been interest in the apartment, but the right buyer has not been found so far. Partly this is due to the fact that not everyone’s wallet is suitable for a studio apartment of almost a million euros.

“This is a very special destination. So special that even the potential buyer group is quite small,” says Sortti.

According to him, an apartment located next to the train station could be suitable, for example, for a person who lives permanently elsewhere in Finland or abroad, but sometimes goes to Helsinki for work, for example.

According to real estate agent Joanna Sorti, it is very rare that an apartment in such a central location comes up for sale in Helsinki.

Sort there is also another to convey housing from the same house. It is an 83.5 square meter apartment, where the debt-free price per square meter is even higher: 19,760 euros.

According to Oikotie’s statistics, an average of 8,570 euros per square meter was asked for two-bedroom apartments in the same postcode area at the end of last year.

It has apparently been challenging to find a buyer for this apartment as well, because it is came up for sale already in February of last year.

In general, apartment prices have been falling in the Helsinki region since the end of the year, and a record number of apartments were available in the capital region at the end of last year. However, the regional variations are large.