HS Helsinki | A student made an expressive painting of the mayor and quietly handed it out at the party

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen received a work as a gift in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the author of which is now being sought.

the city of Helsinki The Independence Day celebrations organized for school children were held on December 8-9 at Messukeskus. The party is hosted by the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen.

The guard was given a gift during the celebration. BenThe work made by the artist most obviously depicts the mayor himself. The painting is divided into two parts, one half in black and white and the other in color.

“Many thought it looked like me in such a funny way and showed artistic talent. I was really impressed when I got to take a look after the party,” Vartiainen tells HS.

Vartiainen says that his inner circle’s interpretation of the work is that it is a portrait of the mayor in front of the city hall.

“I was of the same opinion, although it is always harder to distinguish one’s own face. It has that kind of artist’s expressive brush mark. It did make an impression, however, it is about a 5th-6th grader.”

Now Vartiainen would like to thank Ben personally for the work. There was no opportunity for that at the party.

“He handed this to me during the greeting, but it’s such a rush when there were thousands to greet.”

Vartiainen therefore published a tweet on the subject on his Twitter account, where he asks Beni to contact him.

“Really, if he gets in touch, I’ll gladly meet him. I could even invite you to the town hall for breakfast or something like that,” Vartiainen promises.

A total of around 13,000 children visited the party.