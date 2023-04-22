HS Helsinki | A strict appeal from Kauppatori’s most experienced conker: More parking spaces in the center

Sun shines on Helsinki Market Square on a Wednesday morning in April. The marketplace is getting into full swing, when the rest of the entrepreneurs are also setting up their stalls.

Around ten o’clock there is a berry seller, cafes and sellers of handicrafts at the Market Square. Street kitchens offer food. People pass in a steady stream, there is no traffic jam.

One of the market traders is Tapio Penttilä. He is starting his market day by setting up his stall near the departure point of the Suomenlinna ferry.

Penttilä sells small products made of bone, wood and leather. On sale are, for example, leather belts, bread trays made of wood and spoons made of bone.

Penttilä, who turns 59 this year, is one of Kauppator’s longest-serving merchants. The market has been a part of his life since he was very young.

Let’s give it Penttilän will tell you how it all started.

“My mother sewed bags and purses, my father made leather belts. They sold their products at the Market Square. I myself was in day care at the Market Square from the age of three, while my parents were doing the shopping at the same time,” says Penttilä.

Since then, being in daycare at the parents’ workplace changed to the tasks of a salesperson.

“My parents also had a shop at Hakaniemi market. I started working there in the summer when I was 13 years old in 1977. That summer, in addition to Hakaniemi market, I was selling on Saturdays at the Market Square at my parents’ point of sale. From the following year, I started selling only at Kauppatori. I was there selling all the holidays.”

After finishing school, Penttilä started working full-time in his parents’ market store. In 1986, Penttilä started as an entrepreneur himself at Kauppatori.

“First I sold leather products. Since then, the range has expanded. Now there are also products made of bone and wood.”

Tapio Penttilä says the competition is tough at Kauppatori.

Helsinki there has been a lot of talk about the waning vitality of the city center. The quietness of the center has also silenced the Market, whose situation made headlines around Easter, when the market’s last fishmonger announced that he was closing down.

What kind of shopping center is Kauppatori at the moment, in the eyes of a market shop connoisseur?

“There are enough customers at the market. However, there are a lot of tourists among the customers, whose average purchases are often small. More Finnish customers would be needed. If there were more of them, Kauppator’s offer could be diversified.”

Now Kauppator’s offer is too one-sided in Penttilä’s opinion.

“There are too many souvenir shops at the market. It lacks individuality. The market should have, for example, fish, bread and vegetable sellers.”

When Penttilä started at Kauppatori in 1978, the market’s offerings were more diverse.

“The market was then a vegetable and berry market. There was also a long line of fishmongers here. At the market, you could find everything from dishes to clothes. This is no longer the case when people’s needs have changed. Use and consumption goods are bought elsewhere, no longer at the market.”

Penttilän in my opinion, one of the reasons for the quietness of Kauppator is that the accessibility of the market is poor. There are not enough parking spaces in the center.

“A lot of parking spaces have been removed from around the market. There should be more parking spaces to improve the market’s accessibility. On the edge of the Pohjoise Esplanadi, next to the Market Square, we could put diagonal parking spaces for short-term, no longer than half an hour, parking,” he says.

“We could also make charging points for electric cars at the same spot. The tram stops could also be on Pohjoise Esplanade.”

In Penttilä’s opinion, accessibility would also be improved if there was a water bus connection from Hernesaari to Kauppatori. Hernesaari is the arrival point for international cruise ships.

Let’s go back to Penttilä’s transactions at Kauppatori.

Currently, he sells his products there every day from the beginning of May to the end of October. At other times, he prepares leather and wood products for sale himself and occasionally goes to the market to sell.

The exceptional conditions caused by the corona pandemic severely disciplined Penttilä’s market trade.

“Customers disappeared when the corona pandemic started. I did not receive financial support even though my business suffered due to the pandemic. At that time, among other things, I had to sell our apartment so that we could get along financially.”

Now after the corona pandemic, business is back on its feet. However, according to Penttilä, you cannot make a hard account on Kauppatori.

“The competition is fierce in the marketplace, and the price level has fallen. Cheap prices don’t make you celebrate financially. However, what satisfies me is that I can sell. I have a good life.”

Next year Penttilä turns 60 years old. He has not yet thought about when he will retire.

“There is no successor to my work. If my health remains, I thought I’d continue until I’m 80 years old.”