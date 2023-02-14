HS Helsinki | A strange running club leaves behind white piles of flour in Ullanlinna

Vappu Vansén, who was walking his dog, noticed piles of white powder in Ullanlinna, which he first thought was rat poison. However, the powder seems to be wheat flour sprinkled by runners.

A native of Ullanlinna May Day Vansén noticed something very special on his dog walk on Monday.

The first thing that caught my eye was a pile of white powder on Tehtaankatu. Vansén soon noticed that there were piles along the street regularly every 5-10 meters.

The run went through Tähtitorninmäki, the Surgical Hospital and Kasarmikatu, and more and more strange piles of powder were visible.

“I quickly realized that this cannot be a coincidence. The powder had been thrown maybe handfuls at a time and quite frequently,” Vansén assessed.

He began to fear the worst and wondered if someone was trying to poison the dogs on purpose, because the powder looked like rat poison.

Home after arriving, Vansén warned the dog owner he knew and sent an inquiry to the city of Helsinki about the matter. In addition, he made an update of his observations to the Puskaradio Helsinki Facebook group.

There, several commentators speculated that it was not rat poison but harmless wheat flour spread by runners.

One commenter linked to the website of a Helsinki running club, according to which the club has a habit of doing a joint run every Monday and marking the jogging path with, for example, wheat flour or beetroot juice in the spirit of orienteering.

From the running club’s Facebook page, it is clear that on Monday the run started from Iso Roobertinkatu, i.e. quite close to the route Vansén took.

He thinks that the white powder appeared on the side of the street between four and five o’clock, because it was not yet visible during the day. According to the running club’s Facebook event, the run started on Monday at 5:30 p.m., i.e. a little after this.

HS could not reach a club representative to confirm whether they have spread the flour Vansén discovered.

Running club anyway, the operation seems a bit secretive: there is no direct contact information for the club’s representatives and the members often appear online under English pseudonyms.

For example, on Monday, the path was marked with an alias Left Behind the performing person, and the running route in Lauttasaari on Monday next week is responsible for the nickname Cold Balls.

According to the club, it is also internationally known hashing– about the hobby, where the purpose is to combine running, orienteering, drinking beer and community.

According to its website, the Helsinki hashing club has been operating since 1977 and has made more than 2,300 runs in the capital region. According to HS archives, the flour spread by the club has caused confusion in Helsinki before.

First of May Vansén has lived in Ullanlinna for a couple of years and has never come across anything similar or heard of the running club in question. He also doesn’t remember seeing a bigger group of runners on Monday.

Vansén does not want to criticize the group’s activities, but wonders if the routes could be marked somehow other than with wheat flour that attracts rats.

“Maybe they also haven’t thought about how this looks to people who don’t know what it’s all about.”

