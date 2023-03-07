HS Helsinki | A strange ball was found in the suitcase of Leena Ojala, who returned from Tenerife – now the mystery seems to have finally been solved

In January, a woman from Helsinki found a strange object in her suitcase after a trip to Tenerife. Now he believes he has found an explanation for the peculiar case.

from Helsinki Leena Ojalan The trip to Tenerife got a special decision in January.

After returning to Finland, he noticed that something extra had appeared in his suitcase. In it, on top of my belongings, was a colorful toy ball.

Who had put it there and why remained a mystery at the time.

Now Ojala is sure that the riddle has been solved.

Several Spanish media reported on Sunday, March 5, that two employees of the Tenerife airport have been caught red-handed in an attempted theft.

Newspaper According to La Vanguardia The Spanish National Guard surprised the workers when they tried to steal various items from a passenger’s suitcase while they were loading other suitcases onto the plane.

Ojala says that he initially suspected that there was an attempted theft behind it. The only strange thing was that nothing had been taken from the bag. Only the blue strap around the bag was gone.

After seeing you Sunday’s news about the airport workers, Ojala is sure that the cases are related.

“I immediately thought that these same guys who were caught must have been involved there,” he says to HS.

“They have sparkled with the bags, and for some reason there has been an emergency, and things have been left unfinished. At the same time, the ball has been stuffed into the bag, and the blue thong is gone.”

There had been items in the suitcase that could probably have been useful to thieves, such as cigarette cartons and a bottle of Brandy.

However, Ojala thinks that for some reason the creators have become so busy that they haven’t had time to rummage through the bag any more.

Except for the ball, the contents of the bag were exactly as Ojala had left them.

Ojala contacted the airline Norwegian in Finland, on which flight he traveled home to Finland. They have not yet received an answer by the beginning of March.

Norwegian for HS commented in Januarythat according to their information, nothing similar has ever happened.

No one has contacted Ojala and registered as the owner of the ball either.

Ojala is a seasoned Canarian traveler and has visited Tenerife alone thirty times. The incident will not affect the way he travels.

“Perhaps I’m considering trying the machines found at the airport that wrap the bag in plastic,” he reflects.

“Thieves might not try to open something like that. But I don’t know if I’ll try it. However, I have been going to Canaria for 35 years, and nothing has ever been lost from the bag.”

