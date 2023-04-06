HS Helsinki | A special structure will be erected on the roof of the National Theater for the joy of little birds

The bird nesting tower to be installed on the roof of the National Theater wants to take into account the small birds that live in the city.

Helsinki A special creation will appear on the roof of the National Theater in the center next week. This nesting tower for small birds offers accommodation for around 16-18 bird families.

“The nesting tower is a bit like an apartment building – the nests come in two levels in a horizontal model. It also has a roof to protect the ants and a small tower. We have jokingly called it a hotel”, describes the communications manager of the Finnish National Theatre Karolina Masalin.

However, the official name of the nesting tower is Kolmas parvi.

“It comes from the fact that we have the first and second flock on the big stage. So this is now the third loft. The name was suggested internally here at us, and this third flock connected nicely with both the theater and the birds,” says Masalin.

All started with the renovations of the small stage of the National Theatre. In connection with them, it turned out that the birds had nested in the house’s structures, such as the ventilation openings. Among other things, for reasons of hygiene, nests in the ventilation openings were not wanted, so we had to find alternative ways to take the birds into account.

“And of course it had an effect when we are in this city near Kaisaniemi. A city without birds is a terrible idea. We want the birds to have a place to nest.”

An outside urban bird enthusiast recommended a nesting tower on the roof as a solution and gave tips on how to build it.

Nesting tower the construction work has been carried out by someone who works in the Kansallisteatteri’s stage house Paula Viitanen Aldazosa. The contract started at the beginning of the year and Viitanen Aldazosa has been promoting the project along with his other work during the spring.

The nesting tower intended for small birds has space for 16-18 nests on two floors.

The finished nesting tower weighs about one hundred kilograms and is almost two and a half meters high.

The nesting tower was supposed to be moved from the staging area in Tattariharju to Kaisaniemi on Thursday. According to preliminary plans, the tower can then be installed on the roof on Thursday or Friday.

Thought is that the nesting tower could be suitable for small birds, such as sparrows and sparrows. It remains to be seen whether the birds will come to a new home already this year.

“It would be really nice if they came. Now it has been reported that the migratory birds are late, so it is possible.”

Correction 6.4. 5:03 p.m.: The first name of Viitanen Aldazosa was wrong in the description of the photos in the story. Her first name is Paula, not Pauliina.