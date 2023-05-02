HS Helsinki | A special phenomenon in Tiktok: Youth dance to Timo Soin’s lines

Timo Soini’s strict line in the 2016 Guggenheim dispute has become a wild dance hit on Tiktok. “I was in the right again, what to beautify it”, Soini commented to HS.

“I can to say slowly, I can say quickly: there will be no government money for the Guggenheim.”

This is what the chairman of Basic Finns and the foreign minister at the time said Timo Soini in 2016 under the budget tussle, when the discussion about the planned Guggenheim museum in Helsinki it was hot. Soini brought up several times that Perussuomalaiset does not agree with the use of state funds for the museum.

At the press conference in August, Soini rhythmically repeated his claims twice. This statement ended up coming Jukka Lindström’s Above to drag into the satirical program About the News of the Week.

In the program, the tokai was seen as a fast-paced and catchy music video, in which the then prime minister also jammed along Juha Sipilä (central) and the Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (cook).

Now “MC Soini: Guggenheim-rap feat. The song “Sipilä & Orpo” has surfaced again after almost seven years.

On May Day, the video’s soundtrack has started trending on the social platform Tiktok, where several young people have filmed dance videos to the tune of the song.

In many videos, it is hoped that a version of the song could be uploaded to the music service Spotify, so that it could be listened to, for example, on a bus ride or at a party.

The song has also had a civilizing effect. Some of the Tiktok videos made by young people say that they were not familiar with the Guggenheim controversy before hearing the song.

“Someone still dares to say that Tiktok is not polite. Without this sound, I would never have googled Guggenheim”, is written in connection with one of the videos.

Timo Soini tells HS that he is aware that the song has resurfaced. Even though he himself is hardly on social media, according to him, young people sometimes come to chat, for example, in shopping centers and know the song in question.

“The song was already funk when it came out, and I’ve heard that it still works pretty well today. I guess they have danced to it. If someone can enjoy this cold spring, then let them go,” says Soini.

According to him, the confirmation was “a very sharp political insight”, which was true in retrospect. In the end, no state money came to the Guggenheim, which Soini says he is satisfied with.

“I was on the right again, what to beautify it. In my opinion, museums can be built with private money, but it is not the state’s job to finance them.”

Guggenheim Foundation tried several times in the 2010s to bring his museum to Helsinki, but attempts failed. A museum presenting modern and contemporary art was planned for Helsinki’s Eteläranta and its annual number of visitors was estimated at 550,000.

According to the original plans, the museum should have been created with a combination of the city of Helsinki, the state and private money. The then ministers Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook) and Olli Rehn (central) had already made a joint proposal in which the Ministry of Education and Culture would have supported the project with 25 million euros and the Ministry of Labor and Economy with 15 million euros.

Timo Soini, however stopped thinking about itthat the state would participate in financing the museum.

“Taxpayers’ money is not used for the Guggenheim. You can build it with private money,” Soini wrote in his blog at the time.

In October In 2016, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä announced that the state would not participate in the project.

In November, the Helsinki City Council brought the project down for good after five and a half hours of emotional discussion. In the failed proposal, the city would have contributed 80 million euros to the construction of the museum and would have taken care of the maintenance.

Now Soini gives the points to the then Minister of Education and Culture Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, who, according to him, was able to “twist” with the matter quite seriously.

“There’s a tenacious woman who can’t be blamed for a lack of company. But yes, in the end, he lost to me in that turn.”

Although time has faded over the years the political nuances of the twist, the Guggenheim controversy seems to be alive again as a Tiktok trend.

