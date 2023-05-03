HS Helsinki | A robot moves in Finlandia Hall

The waiter robot travels along the corridor between Pikku-Finlandia’s kitchen and the restaurant, which can take the staff up to 20 kilometers on a busy day to travel back and forth.

in Finlandia Hall a robot waiter will be in operation during May, carrying dishes and food portions.

The robot named Kaveri was programmed by the students of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences and it works in the event center of Little Finland.

In Little Finland, there is a long corridor with a kitchen at one end and a restaurant at the other. On the busiest days, it can take the restaurant staff up to 20 kilometers to go back and forth through the corridor.

“There has been positive feedback from customers, and people have been interested in Kaveri”, shift manager at Finlandia hall Alex Viljanen says in the press release sent by Metropolia.

Robot has been programmed as part of the innovation project of electrical and automation technology and machine automation students. At the same time, the students help Finlandia Hall find out how the center can automate its operations.

The cart was completed and tested for the first time in December. In the spring, a user interface was made for the robot to make it easier to control, i.e. a tablet was attached to it, through which the robot can be controlled.

“The people of Little Finland have been really excited about the project. We offer the customer in-depth knowledge of robotics, and we can think about the best solution for them”, electrical and automation engineering student Silin Zhao tells.

After the test phase in May, the robot will return to Metropolia’s Myyrmäki campus. With the help of a test period, Finlandia-talo is considering how robotics can be used to support various functions in the future.

Metropolia is Finland’s largest university of applied sciences operating in the capital region, with 16,800 students.