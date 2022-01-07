Saturday, January 8, 2022
HS Helsinki A reindeer moves loose in northern The Hague – Police warn motorists about the animal

by admin
January 7, 2022
The reindeer was seen along Hämeenlinnanväylä.

Reindeer moves detached along Hämeenlinnanväylä near Pohjois-Haaga.

Police reported On Twitter just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police signaled that motorists in the area are expected to be especially careful in traffic due to reindeer.

Police called to call the emergency number 112 if they know whose reindeer are on the run.

Reindeer there may have been sightings in Central Uusimaa as early as Wednesday.

Facebook Tuusula bulletin board –in the group A picture taken on a loose running animal in Tuusula’s Rock Base was published on Wednesday. The publication apricoted whether there could be a reindeer in the picture. Admittedly, some suspected it was a roe deer.

The news is being updated.

Did you see the reindeer in Helsinki today, Friday? Tell us your information by e-mail to hs.kaupunki@hs.fi or send a picture using the form below.

Also read: Deer and Capricorn are always confused, even though there is a clear sign at their stern – Try the HS test to see if you distinguish animals that lurk in Helsinki

