HS Helsinki A reindeer moves loose in northern The Hague – Police warn motorists about the animal

The reindeer was seen along Hämeenlinnanväylä.

Reindeer moves detached along Hämeenlinnanväylä near Pohjois-Haaga.

Police reported On Twitter just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police signaled that motorists in the area are expected to be especially careful in traffic due to reindeer.

Police called to call the emergency number 112 if they know whose reindeer are on the run.

Reindeer there may have been sightings in Central Uusimaa as early as Wednesday.

Facebook Tuusula bulletin board –in the group A picture taken on a loose running animal in Tuusula’s Rock Base was published on Wednesday. The publication apricoted whether there could be a reindeer in the picture. Admittedly, some suspected it was a roe deer.

