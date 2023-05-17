Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | A record summer begins on Espa’s stage – More than 200 events

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Helsinki | A record summer begins on Espa’s stage – More than 200 events

The summer season of Espa’s stage starts today, May 17. A record number of events are planned.

Esplanade the opening of Espa’s stage in the park will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 17.

It’s going to be a record-breakingly busy summer. More than 200 events have been planned in total.

The city informs that it is investing in an abundant supply “in order to enliven the city center and increase comfort”. The themes of the events vary, and there will be, for example, “Jazz-Espa”, “IndiEspa” and “Ethno-Espa.”

They will perform at the opening on Wednesday at 5 p.m Maid Viitanenthe cello duo Cellomania and the Vimma group.

During the opening weekend, the Big Band Marathon kimara of five orchestras will also perform, among other things.

All events on Espa’s stage are free.

#Helsinki #record #summer #begins #Espas #stage #events

See also  Columns Timed self-destruction made my phone unusable, but similar waste should no longer be possible in the future
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
God of War’s dad criticizes Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: “it’s old”

God of War's dad criticizes Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: "it's old"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result