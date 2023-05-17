HS Helsinki | A record summer begins on Espa’s stage – More than 200 events

The summer season of Espa’s stage starts today, May 17. A record number of events are planned.

Esplanade the opening of Espa’s stage in the park will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 17.

It’s going to be a record-breakingly busy summer. More than 200 events have been planned in total.

The city informs that it is investing in an abundant supply “in order to enliven the city center and increase comfort”. The themes of the events vary, and there will be, for example, “Jazz-Espa”, “IndiEspa” and “Ethno-Espa.”

They will perform at the opening on Wednesday at 5 p.m Maid Viitanenthe cello duo Cellomania and the Vimma group.

During the opening weekend, the Big Band Marathon kimara of five orchestras will also perform, among other things.

All events on Espa’s stage are free.