HS Helsinki | A recluse who got out of a mental hospital took an iconic photo series – This is Helsinki’s first tourist guide

Photographer I. K Inha photographed Helsinki in the oldest tourist guide in the city’s history. We set off on a tour of Helsinki following Inha’s footsteps. Come with!

Booklet is small in size, like tourist guides in general. At the top of the dark green cover stands the Helsinki Cathedral, with the name in bold black letters below it.

Flipping through the 112-year-old book, which has been preserved in good condition, creates a festive feeling. It is known to be Helsinki’s first tourist guide.

“Now appeared Helsinki guide differs from all previous accounts written about Helsinki in that it was prepared exclusively for our kind of travelers and with our conditions in mind, and that it is the first book of its kind originally in Finnish, which provides a broader overview of our city and its attractions,” the opening words of the book read.

Photographs the travel guide in 1908 was taken by a photographer, writer and journalist IK Inha (1865–1930). In this story, we follow Inha’s footsteps in Helsinki.

“This is really wonderful, although the pictures are of course really small,” says the amanuensis of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art Leena Sipponen.

Amanuenssi Leena Sipponen reads the Helsinki guide published in 1910 in the premises of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art.

In fact, the pictures in the Helsinki tourist guide published more than a hundred years ago are roughly the same size as the ones we stare at on our cell phones today.

IK Inha is known especially those published in the 1890s Finland in pictures from the work. He created a national landscape by traveling and photographing in Finland and Viena Karelia.

In the early 1900s, Inha had mental health problems. He had been in a mental hospital for many years and became a recluse. In the summer of 1908 WSOY asked him to photograph Helsinki: a guide book about the capital was in the works.

“This was his last series of images intended for public use. After that, he only photographed for his own pleasure,” says Sipponen. Inha died in 1930.

Tourist guide from 1910.

This spring, Sipponen worked as an expert on a re-photograph walk organized by Wikimedia Suomen in the footsteps of IK Inha in Kaartinkaupungi. Wikimedia is an association whose goal is to promote knowledge and use of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

In Kaartinkaupungi, the places Inha described in the tourist guide were re-photographed with people. The idea of ​​re-photographing is to document the current situation.

From the Ajapaik app and website those interested in photography can search for the location and angle of old objects and upload images to the service. If you wish, you can add your own photos of historical places to the service, such as those that Inha has included in the tourist guide.

Hobby photographers can be very important as documenters of the present and the ever-changing city, says Sipponen.

In the travel guide is much the same as today’s guides. In the back, there is a color map that opens to make the pages larger.

Otherwise, there is a color map at the back of the black and white guide.

Just like now, when the guide was created, there was a lot of new construction in Helsinki. Inha described in the book all the new and handsome public buildings, such as the Railway Station and Ateneum – but also residential buildings.

Jugendarkiteture is introduced a lot, but the guide also tells you where the steam bites come from, where the hotels and Matkustajakodit are located and where you can buy food.

The zoological museum and the Seurasaari outdoor museum are presented in detail in the guide. While Löyly and Allas Sea Pool take their place in today’s guidebooks, the 1910 guidebook presented the New Swimming Pool located on the shore of the Ursini cliffs in Eira:

“The facility is the largest of its kind in our city and the most suitable for its purpose. It is built in the shape of a square and divided in two in the middle, so that special sections for men and women are formed. The cabins are comfortable and spacious, there are many types of racks, of which the two jumping racks, which can be raised up to 15 m. high, should be especially mentioned. A special enclosure has been placed next to the swimming facility for sunbathing.”

The workers the tourist is not guided to the residential and factory areas at all. The Sörnäinen region is written briefly and mainly by listing industrial plants.

“Helsinki was very unequal at that time and there were huge differences in living standards here. After all, the civil war broke out only eight years after the publication of the guide. There is quite a lot of content on the south side of Pitkänsilla from the then central city and the corners of Kaivopuisto, i.e. the areas of the wealthy,” says Sipponen.

Compared to those who have photographed Helsinki a lot By Signe Brander (1869–1942) pictures, in which people are often the main characters and the city appears as a very lively place, Inha’s pictures have a calmer atmosphere. Inha has reportedly taken her guide photos of Helsinki really early in the morning.

“People are either far away or on the sidelines. It could be that he wanted the buildings to be the main part and the pictures to have nice lights and shadows. But it could also be that he has completely avoided people when he lived as a bit of a recluse in the 20th century.”

A large part of the images in Inha’s Helsinki guide can be found at fotograftaiteenmuseo.finna.fi.