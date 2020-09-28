HS Helsinki A rare sight in the Helsinki sky: Jere Huttunen immortalized the northern lights above Kalasatama

In Helsinki northern lights are rarely seen, but the night before Monday the city is delayed. He was lucky too Jere Huttunen, who heard from a friend that northern lights might appear in the night sky.

On the night between Sunday and Monday, Huttunen headed to Mustikkamaa beach with his cameras. Happy with nature and especially space representational Huttunen is used to night shooting trips, and around midnight he managed to capture the northern lights above Kalasatama.

Solar wind is now fast, and the northern lights are more likely to appear in the Helsinki sky than usual for the first part of the week. After Wednesday, the solar wind is forecast to slow to a more normal level.

“At least these next two nights are still good northern lights,” says a Finnish Meteorological Institute researcher Tiera Laitinen.

The best time to spot the northern lights is around midnight. According to Laitinen, when choosing an observation site, it is worth paying attention to two factors: light and air direction.

“The most important thing is to find a dark place where there is not so much stray and wasted light.”

In general, Helsinki is accustomed to the darkest sky being found in the south above the sea. However, those looking for northern lights should turn their gaze especially to the northern sky, Laitinen suggests.

Dark places can be found, for example, in the Astronomical Society of Ursan Dark sky using the site.

In Lapland instead, the northern lights have been easy to spot on the last day. The video below shows how the sky shone green in Rovaniemi on Friday and Saturday.