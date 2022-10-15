HS Helsinki | A rare apartment building is being built in Kallio, and all the apartments were sold in an instant

The exceptional new building built on the rock received an enthusiastic reception. Its appearance is like from the 1920s

Helsinki A rare new building is being built in Kallio.

The building looks old.

The school of those who oppose “box-like” architecture will probably like the new Kallion Kaarle building.

“There has been an extraordinary amount of positive feedback,” says the sales manager of the construction company Lapti Tomi Kosunen.

“We wanted to break the conventions of the moment,” says the main designer of the house Antti Lehto.

Kaarlenkatu and Kallion Kaarle, built on the corner of Franzeninkatu, looks at a quick glance like an ordinary house from the 1920s, with tall windows and Jykevä stone legs. Below the windows are circular facade motifs.

The modern elements are gradually revealed when you look at the building for a while.

In front of each window is glass, which works like a French balcony. In addition, the “stone footing” is not stone, but ground concrete.

“I am not in favor of an architecture that copies the old one. We wanted the building to be in this moment as well,” says Lehto.

All Kallio Kaarle’s apartments were sold in an instant.

The reason for the popularity may be found in the fact that there are many large apartments in Kaarle. This is exceptional by Kallio’s standard, as most of Kallio’s apartments are studios and two-bedroom apartments.

In Kaarle, you can also find very large apartments, which can be found in the attic of the house. The attic apartments have two floors and the largest one has more than 140 square meters of space.

Those who wanted such an attic apartment had to shell out about 1.3 million euros for their future home.

However, there were enough people interested.

“There was the greatest interest in large apartments,” says Kosunen.

The studios in the house are about 28 square meters in size. These smallest studios were priced at around 300,000 euros.

Part However, those who reserved the apartment canceled their deals, says Kosunen. The construction of Kaarle has not gone without problems.

In the spring of this year, a serious fire broke out in the structures of the upper parts of Kaarle in connection with fire works, in which the water roof structures were almost completely destroyed. The fire did not spread to the lower floors.

The roof structures and part of the building technology had to be rebuilt. In addition, the structures had to be dried from the extinguishing water.

Due to the accident, the construction of Kaarle was delayed for half a year. For some buyers, the delay was too much.

“These canceled apartments will be sold soon,” says Kosunen.

In addition to the spiral staircase, the building has an elevator. All surfaces have yet to be definitively painted.

Building is still in the construction phase. The apartments do not yet have exterior doors and many apartments still lack parquet floors. However, no trace of the fire’s destruction can be seen anymore.

You can see from the apartments that they are built according to the latest trends.

This can be seen, for example, in the abundance of open space.

Larger apartments do have separate bedrooms, but in many apartments the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room are combined.

The house’s studios and apartments, on the other hand, are more conventional than large apartments. Due to the scarcity of space, there are no squares to play around with, especially in the studios.

In the studios, the kitchen is integrated into the living room on the wall opposite the windows.

In some two-room apartments, the kitchen is combined with the elongated hall into a single entity, in accordance with the current trend. In some two-room apartments of the house, an alternative to the corridor-like solution has also been found, where a rectangular space is reserved for the kitchen right after the entrance.

In the big ones in apartments, the heart of the apartment is formed by the four-sided balconies opening to the courtyard, which are actually almost entirely inside the apartment.

The balconies have sliding doors on both sides. When you open the doors, the difference between the outside and the inside seems to disappear.

The roof surface continues uniformly from the apartment to the balcony.

Antti Lehto presents Kaarle’s tall windows.

The floor-level windows of the apartments also create an open impression.

“The ceiling is of normal height, but the windows create a feeling of space and air,” explains Lehto.

In the depths of autumn, the sun penetrating through the row of windows is refreshing.

However, during the hot summers of recent years, city apartments are at their worst crippling furnaces.

How is Kaarle’s side?

According to Lehto, simulations of summer temperatures were carried out in the design phase of the apartments, according to which the summer temperatures were in accordance with the regulations.

“Furthermore, the rather slender building frame and the ventilation of the apartments through the building help.”

Charles the apartments are quite different from each other, and the residents’ wishes have also been reflected in the floor plans.

The residents themselves have, among other things, been able to decide whether they want, for example, a sauna in their apartment. Some of the residents have turned the space reserved for the sauna into a cloakroom.

According to Lehto and Kosusen, the adaptability of the apartment is important, because in different stages of life the needs in the home are also different.

That’s why not all the partition walls in the apartment are load-bearing concrete, but some of the walls are light so that they can be dismantled and thus the floor plan modified.

“Adaptability is also one aspect of sustainability and extending the building’s life cycle,” says Lehto.

