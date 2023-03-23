HS Helsinki | A popular small restaurant ran into problems in Alpiharju – Renovation forces to move

Restaurant Happy Garden closed its doors last year for a couple of months of renovation. The renovation is still ongoing, and the restaurant will no longer return to Kinaporinkatu.

HarjuN The popular Asian restaurant Happy Garden, located on Kinapori street, has been closed for more than a year. The restaurant, established in 2005, closed its doors in February of last year due to renovations.

The plan was to do a small surface renovation, paint the walls and renew the look, entrepreneur Mei Wu tells.

However, a more extensive maintenance repair was agreed with the building company that rented the premises. The work to be done was supposed to be a routine renovation and take a couple of months.

“But when we started emptying the restaurant, we kept noticing more problems,” the entrepreneur Mei Wu tells.

Moisture damage was revealed in the structures, of which no signs had been seen. The situation came as a surprise to both the restaurant and the building company, says Wu.

“We didn’t know that more problems would be revealed all the time.”

Decoration has stretched. The March opening was moved to April, then to autumn.

Now there is no more information about the opening.

The building company decided that the premises would no longer be renovated for restaurant use, says Wu. Otherwise, the work would take even more time and money. So the restaurant has to move elsewhere.

For the entrepreneur Giving up the restaurant on Kinaporinkatu after almost twenty years is a sad surprise. The place had become a favorite, and there were nice customers, says Wu. The rent was also affordable and the hall with a few tables was just right for a small restaurant.

“We thought it would be a job for the rest of our lives.”

Now Happy Garden is looking for new premises, but a suitable place has not been found yet. However, Wu is not going to give up.

“We are still waiting for hope.”