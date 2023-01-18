HS Helsinki | A poor student sent a letter to Kekkonen – Soon he got an apartment that he couldn’t even dream of

Esko Väyrynen, who studied to become a priest, received a student apartment from President Urho Kekkonen. He lived in Päävartio all his studies. The president used to test his studies at the end of the academic year.

Last professor of meteorology was published in Helsingin Sanomat during the week Eero Holopainen obituary. Holopainen died on November 29 at the age of 85.

There was one very interesting point in the obituary: Holopainen had received a student apartment from the president himself From Urho Kekkon. Holopainen’s small-scale wedding was also held in the Presidential Palace.

After all, the room meant for students was not located in the Presidential Palace itself, but in the former guardhouse of the headquarters. The entrance was at Mariankatu 1.

And not Holopainen was by no means the only one from Kekkonen’s house, says Holopainen’s roommate at the time Esko Väyrynen87.

Väyrynen worked for 17 years as a chaplain of the Kerava parish and still lives in the city.

“I know 18 students who got an apartment. Two of them were women. At first, the students were from Kainuu, but later others were also chosen,” says Väyrynen.

“Initially, the idea was that you can live in the apartment for the entire duration of your studies. Later, the presidential office transferred the selection of residents to the North-Northern Association, when the time was limited to two years.”

Kekkonen was from Kainuu, and his idea was to support the talented but needy young people of his own province. According to Väyrynen, the president got the idea during a provincial trip to Kainuuse in 1957.

“Kekkonen met the principal of Eero’s school Uuno Sepon and would ask how you could help young people. The principal had said that the housing shortage for students was very difficult and that you have enough of those rooms,” says Väyrynen.

So Eero Holopainen became the first student to receive a free apartment from the president.

President Urho Kekkonen had coffee with the priest in April 1957.

Polish Esko Väyrynen was second.

“I was in the army when I got the idea to become a priest. My fellow servant was a ready priest, and he encouraged me.”

There was one big but on the trip: the family had no money. When Väyrynen sent his calculation of the study costs to his mother, she was horrified.

Once, the mother was milking the family cow and thought feverishly about how to get the son to study.

“Suddenly he heard a voice: ‘Write to Kekkonen’. The idea was so crazy that my mother didn’t even tell my father about it and swore that if the attempt didn’t succeed, she wouldn’t reveal the deed even on her deathbed.”

Secret the letter went to the Presidential Office. The letter was read at the chancellery, after which a call was made to Puolanga’s social secretary. Information about the family’s poverty was obtained from the secretary.

Väyrynen did not know about his mother’s rapture, so the president’s interest came from behind the tree.

“My lover at the time and now my wife was working at the Puolanga post office and found out about the curiosities of the presidential office. He sent the information to the army and asked me what I had done.”

However, the end result was that the theology student Esko Väyrynen stepped into Mariankatu 1 in the fall of 1957 and met Eero Holopainen, who became his roommate for three years.

President wanted to meet the young people firsthand. However, Holopainen had been bedridden by the Asian flu, so Väyrynen had to go alone.

On top of all that, the announcement about the meeting had come at the very last minute, and Väyrynen didn’t have time to change his clothes.

The president’s adjutant instructed the young man behind the door of the yellow hall on how to act, and suddenly Väyrynen was in the room with the two presidents of the republic.

“Kekkonen had already been waiting for me for an hour. It was quite a strange situation that the president of the republic was waiting for a high school student from Kainuu. In the meeting, we mostly talked about my starting studies.”

Esko Väyrynen photographed in front of the Headquarters in 2013.

For Väyryse and Holopaiselle had a new audience a couple of months later in Tamminiemi, where they ate lunch and drank coffee with the presidential couple.

Kekkonen drank premium beer, and it was also offered to student guests.

“We had never drunk like that before. Every time the glass was sipped, it was filled,” says Väyrynen.

“When we left, Eero said: ‘What kind of country ally is he who doesn’t offer milk’.”

As a habit it came to pass that Kekkonen received his Hyyry students at the end of the autumn and spring semesters.

In addition to academic success, the president was interested in whether the young men had taken part in the department’s activities. He himself had been a hard-working union member.

The years roll by. Both Holopainen and Väyrynen got married.

The roommates ended when Holopainen moved to Stockholm to do his dissertation. When he graduated and got the professorship, Kekkonen sent a congratulatory letter.

Väyrynen also moved, because he and his young man got a larger apartment than the headquarters. The couple moved into the caretaker’s apartment, and Väyrynen started doing the caretaker’s work as well.

President Urho Kekkonen’s wife Sylvi Kekkonen photographed in Tamminiemi in November 1956.

“Then once Sylvi Kekkonen confirmed whether the boy was taken here to study or to work. Then we went back to the old arrangement.”

Väyrynen was ordained a priest in December 1964. In addition to Kekkonen, almost the entire people of Presidentinlinna were present at the event.

Väyrynen still wanted to personally thank the president and booked an audience in January.

“When Urho saw me, he said: ‘Now I’m wearing the jacket that I bought so hard.’ That was the last time I met him in person.”