HS Helsinki | A picture of a penis sent on a dating app may result in a fine in the future

The Sexual Offenses Act will be renewed at the turn of the year. So far, it is difficult to assess whether, for example, even one picture of a penis sent on a dating app will fulfill the characteristics of a crime in the future, says Professor Johanna Niemi.

If sending nude photos in a dating app without asking, may commit a crime in the future.

At the turn of the year, the consent-based one will enter into force reform of the sexual crime law. According to it, for example, the sender of a message or picture with a sexual tone can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of six months for sexual harassment.

HS said on Fridaythat, for example, in the Grindr dating app popular with homosexuals in Helsinki, sending nude photos is common and may even be used as a conversation starter.

Read more: For a 26-year-old man, it was a blow to the face to experience what a dating app used by gay circles is like

Fresh the law reform may affect Grindr’s operation significantly, estimates a professor at the University of Helsinki who has studied gendered violence, among other things Johanna Niemi.

“It’s hard to think that joining the app automatically gives you consent to receive strong sexual images,” he says.

With the reform of the law, sexual harassment can be convicted if the act, due to its intensity or frequency, is comparable in severity to touching and is apt to violate the victim’s right to sexual self-determination.

For now, according to Nieme, it is difficult to assess what this will mean in practice and whether, for example, even one picture of a penis sent on a dating app fulfills the characteristics of a crime.

“The boundaries are then established through legal practice,” he states.

Peninsula considers it possible that, with the reform of the law, there will be an increase in the number of criminal reports made about nude photos sent via dating apps, for example. The punishment is practically fines.

“The changes will certainly increase the understanding of what kinds of actions are prohibited.”

According to Niemi, the new legislation wanted to take into account that sexual harassment can also manifest itself in many other ways than touching.

According to him, in the past, for example, criminal law scholars and the Constitutional Law Committee have considered that such a definition would be too vague.

“Women’s organizations, on the other hand, have thought that the matter is quite clear. If unsolicited sent Dick pic is not sexual harassment, the question arises as to what it is.”

Read more: Tinder’s atmosphere is unusual in Helsinki, and it gets electrified especially on the weekend

Read more: Tinder exhausts people, says a woman from Helsinki who deleted the application