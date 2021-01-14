HS Helsinki A pair of eagles rotating in the middle of Helsinki have started to improve their nests – That’s why outdoor enthusiasts have to move carefully

A pair of sea eagles are already preparing for nesting on the island of Lopin. Last year, the couple had three sons.

Old Town Bay the sea eagle pair needs nesting peace this year as well, reminds the city of Helsinki.

The sea eagle pair, which settled on the small island of Lopin, Klobben, just over a year ago, has improved its nest for the coming nesting season during the autumn and early winter.

The most disturbing phase in terms of nesting is March-May, but already now outdoor enthusiasts should tour the island of Lopin further away.

A pair of sea eagles the stages were closely followed last spring, as it is rare for sea eagles to settle very close to the city center.

To nest, sea eagles chose a tree that had previously been nested by Gray Herons. Cormorants also nested on the same islet.

The nesting of the sea eagle was successful in the spring. Three pups were born, and they all grew airworthy. The chicks left the nest in early July.

Similar success is hoped for this year as well. Helsinki hopes that the townspeople will support the success of the nesting of the species by respecting the peace of the nesting island in winter.

The sea eagle was still on the verge of extinction in the 1970s.