HS Helsinki A number of parkour activists made an exceptional video in which the familiar places of Helsinki appear in a completely new light

Bounceback Boys ’parkour video does spectacular tricks around the capital. The species has gained popularity in recent years.

On Friday A video introducing Helsinki in a new way popped up on YouTube.

The video jumps in front of the Cathedral, lowers snowy stairs, jumps off railings and makes wild-looking volts around the city.

Going out of breath, dizzy and sometimes awful.

These are the Bounceback Boys, a group of parkour professionals who want to show that the sport can be practiced in the winter in the metropolitan area.

“Business set off from that park grapple Topias Elg made a parkour challenge in December in the terrible slippery weather in Merihaa, ”says the parkour instructor Mikael Westerlund, which belongs to Bounceback Boys.

In addition to him and Elgi, the core group includes Niklas Kuoppala, Petteri Pesonen and Julius Brander. Other parkourers also appear in the video.

“The challenge would have been easier to do in dry weather, but Topias just pushed through. That’s where the idea came from that why you should save doing great stuff only in the summer when you can also do it in the winter, ”Westerlund continues.

In January videographer and parkour enthusiast Ville Laine suggested to the Bounceback Boys to shoot a winter video.

Parkour, which is most often considered a summer sport, is not used to being seen in the snow, and the group’s activities inspire Laine.

The Bounceback Boys got excited. This would be an opportunity to increase the visibility of the species and, on the other hand, to develop in the species.

“With the video, we wanted to test our parkour limits in the winter and develop as athletes,” Westerlund says.

Shooting locations were searched around the city. The video ended with scenes from Meriha, Arabia, Pasila, Herttoniemi, Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari. And of course from the Cathedral.

“It took some dune when we were looking for suitable spots, but it was worth it.”

You can watch the video below or through this link from YouTube.

Parkour is still unknown to many as a species, although it has been growing rapidly in Finland for many years

Parkour strives to move as smoothly as possible, taking advantage of the structures provided by the environment. Railings, walls, trees, stones, statues and lantern poles can be used as springboards in the sport.

According to the 2020 School Survey parkour is the most popular hobby of primary and secondary school students In Finland.

“Parkour as a sport is constantly evolving in a really good direction. More and more people are starting a hobby with guided lessons. On the other hand, there are still quite a few active enthusiasts, ”says Westerlund.

You should start the sport according to your skill level. More demanding tricks, such as the movements shown in the video, can be dangerous for the inexperienced.

“Everyone in the video features their own professionals and has been practicing the sport for several years,” Westerlund recalls.

“It’s partly important to test your own limits, but especially in the beginning, it’s not worth taking big risks, but more just listening to yourself.”

Finland under conditions the species is challenging. For most of the year, the outdoors is dark, wet and slippery. Many move indoors to work out.

“But as the video shows, the challenges are overcome when you use creativity,” Westerlund says.

Snow and a variety of conditions can also be used to your advantage.

“There won’t usually be high jumps, but in winter the snow is more forgiving than hard ground.”

Parkour videos The Bounceback Boys on YouTube have been around for a year.

“With this parkour content, we want to promote parkour culture and active training. We want to inspire others, ”Westerlund says.

Not everyone has the opportunity to attend classes, but you can practice the sport for yourself. That is what Westerlund wants to encourage people to do.

Every now and then there are comments in Tiktok in Westerlund that the young man has started practicing parkour inspired by the videos of the Bounceback Boys.

“It feels really good,” Westerlund says.