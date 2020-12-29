HS Helsinki A new residential area secretly rose in the middle of Helsinki – Then the first residents encountered a barren truth about the location

Jaakko Selander was among the first to move to Postipuisto, where there are only excavators. From the new residential area you have to walk to the shop for another kilometer.

Sight is downright gloomy: construction site fences, stone piles and excavators. People dressed in work overalls roam in the icy drizzle. The new residential area of ​​Postipisto in Pohjois-Pasila is still far from the residential area. Only two residential buildings are ready, and right at the beginning of Christmas week, there are no curtains on any of their windows. The balconies of the houses that blend into the gray environment lack Christmas lights.

