HS Helsinki | A new resident appeared on the balcony of the zoo

Two giraffes used to live on the balcony of the Central Natural History Museum.

Natural science the museum’s balcony has also received a new look.

Many people remember the wooden giraffes hanging out on the balcony of the former Zoological Museum, now the Natural History Museum, which moved to Sompasauna in the summer of 2019.

The balcony has been waiting for new residents, and on Monday, February 27, the territory was taken over by a three-meter bear named Urho. Veistos is an artist by Eliya Zweygberg production and made of hot-dip galvanized steel mesh.

“Through the process of creating the sport, I have gotten to know our national animal better. It has been really rewarding to be able to work on such a large work, which is done on a large surface, in a completely different way than what I am used to in my previous jobs,” says Zweygberg in the press release.

The size of the sculpture has made the work of a special quality.

“In addition to the size and proportions of the sculpture, the shape of the bear has brought a nice challenge. The shape of the bear is greatly affected by a thick layer of hair and fat, and it is more difficult to understand the structure of the animal when the muscles and tendons are not visible,” continues Zweygberg.

Urho-bear does not have to represent Etu-Töölö alone.

Above the door of the museum, a scoundrel, who is still without a name, also moves in as Urho’s friend.

The Central Museum of Natural Sciences organizes a name contest for the swashbuckler. You can enter the name contest participate Until March 5.

A whiner who still needs a name. Height 60 cm, weight approx. 20 kg. About 50 meters of steel mesh in the sculpture.

Statue things attached, the announcement of the University of Helsinki states that the Museum of Natural Sciences is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“The Natural History Museum’s collections moved to Etu-Töölö a hundred years ago, and now it’s time to celebrate,” the release states.