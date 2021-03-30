HS Helsinki A mother of four brought a popular childcare idea from Estonia to Helsinki – everything fell in just a few months

A mother of four hesitates to let her children into too large indoor playgrounds. As an alternative, he developed an ingenious business idea, a small playroom in Hulina, which crashed into a corona crisis.

30.3. 16:16

Helsinki Margit Paluvits introduces himself and his friends Eveli Nurmikin on the phone as “affected entrepreneurs”.

The playroom Hulina had time to be in operation at Malminkartano for a few months, when, according to Paluvits, it was left at the feet of the current corona situation. The company, which rented a furnished and kitchen children’s party space, had to close its doors in November.

Four children mother Paluvits got the idea from Estonia, where rented playgrounds are popular. Their idea is that, for example, children’s birthday parties do not have to be held at home, but the events run effortlessly in comfortable spaces.

The renovated Hulina premises had a climbing wall and ladder as well as a slide and a lot of different toys. The kitchen was able to bake even gingerbread or a birthday cake.

Walking distance The playground located at Malminkartano Train Station, at Malminkartanonaukio 4, is for sale at auction until Tuesday night.

Offers had not come by Tuesday afternoon, but Paluvits is not worried. He believes he will get the space sold or leased, as inquiries have already come through other means. For example, a seal, a sewing shop or a company providing welfare services may be present.

The playroom in Hulina, for example, was able to climb. The sons of Eveli Nurmik, the other owner of the company, enjoyed the place well.­

Paluvits is upset about the bankruptcy, as he thinks there would be a demand for a rented playroom in Helsinki during normal times. Hulina had received good feedback from many families.

“Maybe in the future you could try again if you can find affordable facilities in a slightly busier location. We should get sponsors for it and advertise more widely, ”Paluvits says.

Had the company taken the wind, Paluvits would have expanded its services. When renting the space, it would have been possible to rent catering services or fairy tale characters to perform at parties.

In Helsinki There are various club rooms for rent, which can be used for children’s parties. The indoor play park Hoplop is also a popular party venue.

Paluvits considered the playroom Hulin’s advantage in its compact size. The space was 89 square meters.

“As a mother, I’m in big places always in a panic about where my children and their friends are. In the small room, the children were safely under their eyes. ”

Playroom Hulina may be replaced by, for example, a seal or a sewing shop.­

Paluvits calculated that Hulina should have held at least eight parties a month for the activity to be profitable. He considered the rents for the playroom to be reasonable: for example, the space could have been rented for one hundred euros for three hours.

Paluvits and his friends bought the farm in February last year, just before the corona situation spread into their hands. They also renovated it. According to Paluvits, the unprofitability of operations caused losses “to some extent”.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t.”