HS Helsinki | A long-time porter downloads direct words about his work – “Some treat people like garbage”

Victor Carlsson, a long-time law enforcement officer from Helsinki, has witnessed numerous security issues in his work. Now the measure has reached its limit, and he has decided to change his field.

Nearly Worked as a law enforcement officer for 12 years Victor Carlsson29, has had enough.

He has worked in Helsinki, for example, as a security guard at festivals, as a doorman in a bar, and as a security guard in shopping centers. In his work, he has witnessed numerous problems in the security sector, such as excessive use of force, dangerous situations and workplace bullying.

He does not believe that the deep problems in the industry will be fixed in an instant. That’s why he has decided to change his profession and talk openly about the problems in the security industry.

“There is a really toxic culture in the industry, where I would like to see a change,” states Carlsson.

From Vaasa Carlsson, from Carlsson, became interested in the security field at a very young age, when he listened to the stories of his childhood friend’s policeman father.

At last, during the vocational school, the dream became stronger, when on the day of getting to know the working life, the order supervisors presented different situations of use of force.

“Of course, for a 16-year-old young man, it was really interesting to watch. The industry also attracted a certain feeling of control: when other people of the same age were swinging at parties with a tentacle in hand, I was somehow above that situation, Carlsson describes.

“Of course, the important thing is that the user of the control has good intentions and does not think that he is better than others.”

Carlsson has worked as a security guard in numerous places, such as bars, shopping centers and hospitals in Helsinki.

Carlsson suspects, based on his own experiences, that it is precisely these characteristics, i.e. the use of force and control, that have caused many others to apply to the security industry. At the same time, in his opinion, they can also be the root causes of the industry’s problems.

Lust for power is a structural problem in the industry, he claims.

“Often, young porters get the idea that they can do anything. Some treat people like garbage and some are almost excited if they get to drag someone into the mud.”

He says that he has witnessed similar situations, for example, when he worked in a bar in Helsinki.

Carlsson says that he has gotten the impression in his work that many people in the field consider it important to show others that they are a tough guy. According to his experience, this may even affect the client’s legal protection.

Carlsson has experienced that many people want to be part of the group and show that others are capable of trusting that a co-worker will not use force when faced with a difficult situation.

Carlsson wants to talk about what he experienced because he hopes that what he saw would not happen again. Carlsson reminds us that although he has witnessed numerous problem areas in the field, there are also many professional law enforcement officers in Helsinki, for example.

So the problems do not extend everywhere and to every workplace.

Security industry grievances and excessive use of force came to the fore at the turn of the year, when the police said they suspected six Avarn Security law enforcers from an extensive network of abuse. The company is responsible for monitoring the stations and their surroundings in the Helsinki region.

Also, on Epiphany weekend A 35-year-old woman died in the case of use of force by security guards, Espoo shopping center in Issa Omena. The police have investigated the matter as a homicide and suspect four guards of the act. The security guards are employees of Securitas.

Carlsson says that he was not at all surprised when the aforementioned cases came to light this year and last year. According to him, in the case of Iso Omena, it was clear as day that there were other options to arrest the woman than to keep her on the ground with four guards.

“I am ashamed on behalf of the entire industry. The photo and video footage I’ve seen there is shocking. Personally, I had trouble sleeping the first nights after the incident,” says Carlsson.

Also a doctor of law who defended the use of force by the police Henry Rickander is described by the customer of the shopping center evaluated based on the video, that the woman has been kept in the country for an unnecessarily long time. On the other hand, a researcher specializing in the security field Jyri Paasonen according to the estimate the security guards’ powers appeared to be controlled in the video.

In addition to the activities of individual law enforcers, there has also been a public discussion about the responsibilities of companies and authorities in the sector. HS has said that convictions for violent crimes have not prevented law enforcement officers from continuing their work.

Victor Carlsson says that he has been the target of workplace bullying several times in the security industry.

Security industry in addition to the excessive use of force, toxic culture can also be seen as workplace bullying, according to Carlsson’s experiences.

According to him, bullying can take the form of, for example, belittling, barking, or being left out of work situations. Carlsson himself has had to experience workplace bullying on several occasions, especially because of his Finno-Swedishness.

“It’s been said that ‘you Hurri, stay out of this situation when you can’t do anything anyway’.”

At one workplace, the bullying got so bad that Carlsson himself asked to be transferred to another location. After his transfer, he heard from his former colleagues that the foreman had told them that he had fired Carlsson because he “can’t stand snobs”.

According to her, the position of women in the field is also weak and they are constantly looked down upon.

“I myself would rather take a woman with me on a shift any day. On average, they don’t have as great a need to get into a fight, but they know how to handle things by talking.”

One According to Carlsson, the reason behind the problems in the security sector may be that young people often apply to the sector who do not fit in there or are there for the wrong reasons. According to his experience, some of those working in the field do not have the necessary pressure tolerance. It may show, for example, as heated emotions in customer situations.

That’s why, according to him, extending the duration of the security guards’ training, for example, would not be useful in itself. Security guard basic training lasts 120 lessons, in addition to which there is a 40-lesson basic course for law enforcement. There are no aptitude tests for either.

“We can make the course five years long, but if there are no entrance criteria, what’s the use?” Carlsson asks.

According to him, Finland should follow the example of Sweden, where he has had time to work for a couple of years. There, in order to get to the law enforcement officer’s course, you have to pass a written exam, a fitness test and an interview held by the police.

In Sweden, the order supervisor must be at least 20 years old, while in Finland the minimum age is 18.

“On the other hand, we have to remember that we have a severe labor shortage, so maybe the admission criteria could be applied regionally. For example, in the capital region, on average, many more challenging situations come up than in the rest of Finland,” reflects Carlsson.

Today, Carlsson studies cultural production at Helsinki’s Swedish-language university of applied sciences, Arcada.

Alan despite the drawbacks, Carlsson encourages those who are interested to try it boldly. According to him, the work is versatile and interesting, and in it you can genuinely help people and see different stages of life.

Usually, the policing officer walks towards those situations that others want to escape from. Thus, the industry also grows character.

“Nowadays, I dare to express myself more boldly than others my age. I don’t get nervous in front of the company director at all, because after all, he can also be my client around at 2 in the morning,” explains Carlsson.

As an organizer, he has seen a lot of different events and festivals, which has sparked his interest in being involved in producing them himself. Today, Carlsson is studying cultural production at Arcada University of Applied Sciences, and the goal is to build his own event production company.

He wants to remind everyone applying to the security industry that after every working day, you should be able to go to bed knowing you did the right thing.

“I think the most important tools for a security guard are speaking skills and a good attitude.”

The security industry union does not sign claims about structural problems in the industry

Security industry spokesman for the trade union and has worked in the industry for 25 years Sami Kymäläinen does not recognize that there are structural problems described by Carlsson in the field, for example with lust for power, workplace bullying or belittling of women.

According to Kymäläinen, there are certainly still individual problem cases in the field, but in general, law enforcement activities have calmed down significantly over the past decades.

“In recent years, there has been a more pronounced need for the use of power, but I think it has pretty much disappeared,” he says.

“Of course there are bad apples in every industry, so to speak, but I don’t recognize a structural problem here.”

He reminds us that it only takes one annoying person in the workplace who can ruin the entire atmosphere of the workplace and weaken the image of the industry.

Alan however, according to Kymäläinen, it is justified to review the educational requirements in the light of the events of the beginning of the year.

Aptitude tests could be one possible reform, but according to him, the length of training is also currently being discussed in the working group established for the matter.

According to Kymäläinen, the best way to eradicate problems in the industry is self-monitoring of events at the workplace. According to him, it is essential that the employer and co-workers teach new employees the best ways to act, with customer service first.

“Ultimately, a person’s suitability for work is measured at the workplace.”