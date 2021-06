A pile of new apartments is being built near the Sörnäinen metro station, one of which is exceptional.

The Helsinki City Mission, the current Helsinki Mission, built a house on Hämeentie near the intersection of Aleksis Kivi Street during the war years of the early 1940s.

Hannamari Ahonen

Hämeentie Builders at 62 construction sites found insulation in the yard of the house New Finland on June 19, 1940.

“Hitler and Mussolini the negotiations ended in Munich, ”says the foreman of Rakennus-Praktika, the site contractor Timo Kettunen reads the headline of a dirty and ragged magazine.