Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HS Helsinki | A large pile of snow was left in the center of Helsinki – The children knew immediately what had to be done

November 22, 2022
The large pile of snow at Rautatientor has already attracted little players.

Snow hinders traffic in the center of Helsinki, but the children see it differently. The joy has been at its peak at the railway square, when the snow accumulated on the square was pushed into one big pile.

“They had so much fun that it wasn’t really”, rejoices the joy of the children climbing on the pile, who took the picture Eija Katajamäki.

Katajamäki is delighted by the naturalness of children’s snow games. Everyone seemed to know immediately how to get the most out of a pile of snow.

“It was absolutely wonderful when it snows for once and it falls briskly at once. The tubers get to play and it doesn’t matter if there is a bit of dirty snow.”

Snow plows have rumbled around Helsinki in the last few days, when the country has received a blanket of snow in a couple of days.

