HS Helsinki | A housing company from Töölö ran into problems – The reason is one apartment owned by Russians

The Töölöläinen apartment building is in a stalemate because of the Russian stock. According to Vuokraturva’s CEO, there may even be hundreds of housing cooperatives in Finland, whose operations are affected by shareholders’ sanctions.

A worker the apartment building has reached a stalemate, because one of its partners is the Russian state, which is subject to sanctions.

From the sales announcement found online appearsthat it is almost impossible for the building society to get a loan due to the situation.

The notice reads like this: “The apartment is located in a joint-stock housing company, which probably will not be able to get a bank loan or other similar external financing for, for example, renovations, in the foreseeable future, because one of the shareholders of the joint-stock housing company is on the EU sanctions list.”

HS reached the property manager of Asunto Oy Ruusankatu 4 Patrik Ala-Heikkilänaccording to which the sanctions are related to the prevailing world situation, i.e. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

He confirms that one of the shareholders in the apartment building is the Russian state.

“The share list is public information, so it is the Russian Federation that is under these sanctions. It’s not about new sanctions,” says Ala-Heikkilä.

The apartment complex is located at Ruusankatu 4 in Töölö.

Russian the state therefore owns one apartment from the Tölö housing association. This one-apartment ownership has caused a difficult situation, which is why the housing association can’t get a loan at all.

“Major renovations have been done, but there are of course some repairs that need to be done. At the moment, we have to think of other solutions for them, but they can probably be taken care of,” says property manager Ala-Heikkilä.

According to Ala-Heikkilä, the situation has caused some annoyance among the other shareholders, but according to him, nothing can be done about it for the time being.

On sale who is the CEO of Vuokraturva, which acts as an apartment broker Timo Metsola commented on a general level that there are cases in which there are banned entities as shareholders of a housing company all over the country.

“I think it is very possible that for the rest of the decade there will be houses all over Finland where one of the apartment owners is on the foreclosure list. This affects at least tens and probably hundreds of housing stock companies”, Metsola estimates.

HS is earlier told from a similar case in Turku.

Sanctions are a burden on the housing company, but according to Metsola, they do not affect its normal everyday life so much, but specifically on obtaining loans.

He says that such a thing must be recorded in the sales announcements of apartments.

“The buyers must be told the risk that it is possible that the company will not get a loan. If the shareholders’ ability to finance even small housing association renovations themselves, for example in a declining Finland, is modest, then it is a bigger problem,” says Metsola.

“The situation is easier in the value area, where shareholders have better conditions to organize a wide range of financing solutions.”

In practice, the situation can mean, according to Metsola, that the company can, for example, collect capital from its shareholders or that the shareholders take out a personal renovation loan with which they pay their share.

“It’s not that dramatic, but it’s not terribly nice for the other shareholders,” he sums up.

Vuokraturva’s Timo Metsola says that the working-class housing company is not the only one of its kind.

Realm of the forest emphasizes that the broker’s duty is to disclose all information essentially related to the transaction, such as restrictions affecting the activities of the housing association.

“I’ve heard that some brokerages don’t take on brokerage if there’s a setup like this, but I think it’s a bit of a miserable line. You have to be able to go to the store even from those apartments where the company has such a partner,” he says.

“We try to help customers in a normal way.”