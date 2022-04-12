HS Helsinki A house inflated with a unique tower appeared for sale in Helsinki – Housing requirements expel the majority of buyers

The house, built in 1936 and built by an engineer in Eastern Helsinki, has been of great interest to the public.

Real estate agent Antti Niinimäki claims that the house for sale in Marjaniemi is one of the most viewed properties on the Internet in recent days.

“There have been dozens of pollers,” says Niinimäki.

The house has eight rooms and more than 400 square meters, of which the living area is 250 square meters. The plot has a size of almost 2,000 square meters. However, the price request in relation to the value of the area is moderate, EUR 550,000.

There is one big flaw in the house: the condition. The kitchen needs to be renovated, the bathroom needs to be renovated, the property requires a very large renovation, the cost of the renovation is over 200,000 euros, the sales announcement states.

What is the story of the house, and who would even want to buy such a site?

House is concrete and wooden. In recent years, it has been uninhabited and no water or electricity has been used. The last time a couple of visual artists lived at Kielopolku 1 A Marjatta Palasto and Matti Kujasalo.

“We bought it in 1985. We sold it, and we finally moved out five years ago. That’s when we took our last items away, ”says Kujasalo.

According to Kujasalo, the 130-square-meter and three-meter-high basement of the house was the studio of the artist couple. The house was acquired at the same time as a smaller house next door where the artist lives Paul Osipow.

The house also has a special tower structure.

“I didn’t paint there in the tower. It was a Lookout, such an aesthetic element. We built it when the flat roof leaked from there. It was allowed to do so because it was marked on the original plans, ”says Kujasalo, who currently lives in an apartment building in the heart of Helsinki.

“It was a good place to live. But when you get older, you can’t live in a detached house, ”

The tower was the artist’s Lookout.

Helsinki According to the city’s registration data, the property, currently located at Kielopolku 1 A, was completed in 1936. It was built by a master engineer Iivari Kontuniemi.

Among other things, the engineer took care of the properties in Marjaniemi. Marjaniemi Post Office has also been a tenant of the building until it moved to Itäkeskus in 1983.

Real estate agent According to Antti Niinimäki, Kielopolis has also had a bus operator’s depot. There are still machine supports on the basement roof.

The house is protected in the town plan so that the façade must be preserved, ie the house must not be demolished.

Niinimäki seems to know the profile of a potential buyer, at least in reverse:

“If you don’t have half a million euros to put in the house and hundreds of thousands of euros to renovate, you don’t belong to the target group of buyers.”