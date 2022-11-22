HS Helsinki | A historical detail was hidden in a renovated house in Hakaniemi

The companies coming to the traditional property needed space for their signs, so the classic Elanto wall texts have been covered.

Hakaniementor on the edge, the former Elanto and Sokos department store has been renovated for a long time, and now the conversion work is complete.

HOK-Elanto and the other previous owners sold the property in 2016 to the real estate company Antiloop, which has converted the traditional department store building into office and business premises.

Restaurants and a grocery store have already opened on the first floor of the building.

The facade of the house and the water roof facing the street are protected. That’s why a passer-by might notice one striking fact: the Elanto texts that surrounded the facade of the building have disappeared.

What has happened to them? Have the texts been completely removed in the renovation?

Helsinki construction researcher of the city museum Anne Salminen reassuring: the texts are still there, but covered with building boards. According to him, the solution was reached because Antiloppi and the future tenants of the building had hoped that the texts would not be visible.

“However, the city museum’s starting point was that the texts must be saved and that they must be able to be returned later, if so desired,” says Salminen.

“However, the Elanto daisy and bee logos have been left visible on the facade.”

Antelope real estate development manager Tero Nissinen says that the reason for covering the texts is practical. The building is no longer under the control of one operator, but it will be occupied by numerous companies that need visibility.

Daisy and bee photographed in 2013.

“Space was needed on the facade for signs that tell which company is at which part of the house. The signs come on top of the covered texts,” Nissinen says.

“We considered the best possible solution together with the city museum and the designers, and the texts have been carefully covered so that they are not damaged and can be returned.”

So called Elanto’s house was completed on the edge of Hakaniementori, according to various sources, either in 1913 or 1914. The plans were drawn up by an architect Onni Tarjanne.

The property located at Siltasaarenkatu 10 housed Elanto’s department store between 1920 and 2003. The department store continued as Sokos until the last day of 2013, when the Sokos department store was closed.

