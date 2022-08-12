HS Helsinki | A Helsinki woman’s complaints turned off a stairwell light that had been burning continuously for more than 10 years, but there are still apartment buildings in Kontula where the lights never go out

In April, Heka went to turn off the stair lights that were burning day and night in Kontula. In some of Heka’s destinations, the lights are still on.

In Kontula resident Armi Pohjansaro marvels at the operation of Heka, or Helsinki City Apartments oy.

“Stairway lights are on day and night at a time like this, when people are advised to avoid unnecessary energy consumption. Why?” Pohjansaro asks.

Pohjansaro, who lives in Kontula Ostostieti, contacted Helsingin Sanomat for the first time already in March. At that time, he said that the light in the stairwell of his home on Ostosti had been burning steadily since at least 2013.

According to a neighbor in Pohjansaro, the light had been on in the hallway since 2010.

That is, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

Its after the first article was published, the light on the stairs of the home in Pohjansaro went out or was turned off. In other Heka houses in Ostostieti however, the problem persisted. Now even their constantly lit Staircase lights have been turned off.

Elsewhere in Kontula, there are Heka locations where the Stair Lights are still burning day and night, says Pohjansaro.

Heka, or Helsingin kaupuni asunnot oy, has fixed Porrasvalot in part of Kontula, but not in all the apartment buildings it owns.

“At least in Kontulankaerla and Kaarenjala, the stair lights are still on. And the problem doesn’t only concern Eastern Helsinki, because the situation is the same in Maunula and Valtimontie in Kumpula, for example,” says Pohjansaro.

He hopes that Hekalla would seriously wake up to the issue of energy saving.

“When even private individuals make sure that they don’t leave lights on at home for no reason, an operator like Heka would also be expected to be up to date.”

Pohjansaro has thought about how much energy could have been saved if Heka had turned off the unnecessarily burning stair lights in, say, spring, March or April.

Heka property manager Vesa Jurmu emphasizes that saving energy is something that Heka definitely strives for.

“Every unnecessary kilowatt is reflected in the rent. If the lights are on day and night, something is wrong. Of course, it’s not a planned thing that the lights work like that,” he says.

The most convenient and fastest way to bring the matter to Heka’s attention is to file a defect report, for example, via the defect reporting channel on the Internet. The notification can also be made by calling Heka’s regional office.

“All Heka houses have their own pages on the Internet, through which it is easy to report a defect. If the notifier also leaves his e-mail address in the notification, he will receive follow-up information with which he can see how the processing of the matter is progressing and when the matter has been resolved,” says Jurmu.

Jurmun according to some of the stairwells in Heka’s houses, old push buttons are still in use, some of the lights work with motion detectors.

Heka’s property managers are constantly visiting the sites. Some faults may still go unnoticed.

“In principle, you could send a few dozen property managers to the sites to go around and monitor how the lights of the sites work. However, the best option is that if the resident notices such a defect, he files a defect report,” says Jurmu.

