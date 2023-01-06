HS Helsinki | A Helsinki man’s Council Lada is constantly vandalized – “It’s just a car,” he sighs

The attitude towards the Lados already started to improve until Russia attacked Ukraine, says the man from Helsinki.

from Helsinki Ray Rummukainen an old Soviet-era Lada car has recently faced unfortunate vandalism in Helsinki.

The sneaky work started last year when Russia attacked Ukraine. The car has been scratched and its wipers have been twisted. One morning, Rummukainen found a bag of dog poop on top of the car.

“It’s hard to say whether the war has directly caused vandalism, but maybe it has had an effect.”

Rummukainen hasn’t seen the people doing the hard work – only the results. He wishes people would leave the car alone.

“It’s not nice when someone else’s property is destroyed. It’s just a car and no politics. It has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.”

Drummer previously wrote a Facebook update about the vandalism his car experienced in his neighborhood group, which sums up the absurdity of the situation.

“Good people. Could you please leave my Lada station wagon alone,” he began his text.

“My car now happens to be Soviet-made (licensed by Fiat) and is part of Finnish history as well. Rather, use your energy to help the victims of the war, for example through aid organizations.”

To the barns harsh treatment is not new to Rummukainen.

A man from Helsinki has owned several Soviet-made Lada cars during his life. It seems to annoy people. Cars have been dented and their parts have been twisted. Once, the tire bolts were removed from Rummukainen’s Lada.

The drummer is a member of the Lada enthusiasts’ club. There, he has heard that other Lada owners have had similar experiences. According to what he heard, Russian-made cars face some vandalism in Finland.

However, Rummukainen stresses that the general attitude towards Ladai has clearly improved over the years. Today, an old nostalgic car makes many people feel good.

“People nowadays have a very good attitude towards the joke game.”