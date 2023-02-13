HS Helsinki | A Helsinki gym has a strange lack of visitors – An entrepreneur thinks the world situation is the reason

People save on their health now, says the gym entrepreneur. The number of visitors to Sali365 located in Malmi has decreased by up to 15 percent compared to the time before the corona virus.

Helsinki At Sali365, located in Malmi, there is a noticeable drop in visitors. This time, however, it is not related to forgotten New Year’s exercise resolutions.

The visitors are probably looking to save money.

“The number of people has clearly decreased compared to the same time of the year before the corona,” owner of Sali365 Simo Sistonen tells.

According to Sistonen, before the corona pandemic, around 10–15 percent more exercisers visited the gym. The owner wonders where the people have gone.

“I think that because of the energy crisis, we save on things we can. For example, we have to buy food, so we cut back on exercise,” says the entrepreneur.

“I think it would be important to take care of your own health.”

Sistonen there are many types of trainers at the gym: from teenagers to the elderly and from competitive athletes to slackers. The gym is “old school-style”, where strength training, functional training and weight lifting are a large part.

Sistonen thinks, based on the conversations he has had, that people have reduced their spending on exercise. However, there is no certainty as to whether the customer base has switched to using, for example, competitors’ services.

Basic trainers have clearly reduced their visits to the gym, while indoor athletes “always find the money somewhere”, Sistonen thinks. Sali365 has produced a few bench press and powerlifting world and European champions, as well as several Finnish champions.

In the fitness industry competition is hard. New halls are constantly being opened and old halls are being closed. And it is clear that the decrease in the number of visitors has also reduced income.

“Fortunately, however, there is no crisis where people have disappeared completely. Yes, I trust my own concept so strongly that I believe that this will get better.”

Sistonen bought the gym in 2018, when he radically changed its operation.

“I pruned the transactions that did not produce a reasonable result and changed, for example, the space for group exercise classes to the functional side. Now we have more tricks just for training in the gym.”