HS Helsinki A Helsinki-based restaurateur donates free beer to distressed bars

Erkki Häme, the owner of a Helsinki-based small shop, distributes one hundred sales of beer around the country. Seven foreign breweries are also involved in the rapture.

Restaurant business has run into difficulties due to the corona pandemic. Entrepreneurs’ incomes have decreased due to shorter opening hours and limited customer numbers.

What makes the situation particularly difficult is the fact that the temporary law, which has prevented a company from going bankrupt, expired at the end of January.

That is why the restaurant industry will also face a number of bankruptcies in the near future, as many entrepreneurs will not be able to pay their bills or taxes due to the corona.

Helsinki Owner of a small shop and restaurant Erkki Häme has decided to help his colleagues all over Finland. He donates the beers he brings to the country for free to small beer restaurants.

By Save Craft Beer! -to his attraction, he has been attracted to seven foreign breweries.

“It would be a great loss for Finnish beer culture if there were only large chain restaurants left after the corona. However, small private beer restaurants are the most interesting, ”says Häme.

Erkki Häme is not making special rapes for the first time. During Corona Spring, he circumvented the Alcohol Act pipetting water into the well, in order to sell his mild beer on tap on the terrace.

To Häme the charity event will run until February 6, during which time one hundred sales of beer will be donated free to restaurants. One lot is either a 30 liter barrel or 24 cans of beer.

Beers are distributed to 16 privately owned beer restaurants in seven different cities. Restaurants are allowed to keep all sales revenue.

“One restaurant has a donation of 1,000-2,000 euros, so it does cost some bills.”

Erkki Häme has become known for his abductions related to the beer industry.­

In a mess he himself has a couple of beer restaurants, but he thinks he can afford to make a donation.

“My restaurants are going badly, of course, but luckily I also have an import store and shop. Colleagues depend on limited and reduced restaurant sales, and there will be no support, ”says Häme.

“In addition, there is beer in my own warehouse that would be ruined because it cannot be sold to restaurants in the current situation.”

According to him, it is safe to go to food and beer restaurants.

“Responsible restaurants take care of safety margins and hygiene.”